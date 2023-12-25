Technology News

Ubisoft Says It’s Probing a Possible ‘Data Security Incident’

French videogame publisher Ubisoft could have become a victim of a cyber attack this week. As for now, the company has not disclosed the situation in detail, but has informed its community members that its aware about this alleged data security incident.

By Bloomberg | Updated: 25 December 2023 17:03 IST
Photo Credit: Ubisoft

Founded in 1986, Ubisoft is headquartered in Montreuil, France

French videogame publisher Ubisoft Entertainment SA said it's investigating “an alleged data security incident” after reports on social media that it was hacked.

“We are aware of an alleged data security incident and are currently investigating,” a Ubisoft spokesman said late Saturday in a text message.

An account on X that tracks malware reported in a post earlier in the day that Ubisoft's systems had been compromised for 48 hours beginning on Thursday.

