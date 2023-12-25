Ubisoft Says It’s Probing a Possible ‘Data Security Incident’

Photo Credit: Ubisoft
French videogame publisher Ubisoft Entertainment SA said it's investigating “an alleged data security incident” after reports on social media that it was hacked.
“We are aware of an alleged data security incident and are currently investigating,” a Ubisoft spokesman said late Saturday in a text message.
An account on X that tracks malware reported in a post earlier in the day that Ubisoft's systems had been compromised for 48 hours beginning on Thursday.
