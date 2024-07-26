Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Poco M6 Plus 5G India Launch Date Set for August 1; Price, Key Specifications Listed on Amazon

Poco M6 Plus 5G India Launch Date Set for August 1; Price, Key Specifications Listed on Amazon

Poco M6 Plus 5G is likely to arrive as a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 13R.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 26 July 2024 11:27 IST
Poco M6 Plus 5G India Launch Date Set for August 1; Price, Key Specifications Listed on Amazon

Photo Credit: Flipkart

Poco M6 Plus 5G has a centrally located hole punch cutout on the display to house a selfie shooter

Highlights
  • Poco M6 Plus 5G is likely to come as a rebranded Redmi Note 13R
  • The listing shows a dual-tone design on the back
  • Poco M6 Plus 5G could run on Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor
Advertisement

Poco M6 Plus 5G will be launched by the company in India next week. The Xiaomi sub-brand has announced the imminent arrival of a new Poco M-series handset through a dedicated microsite on Flipkart. The listing reveals the design and a few key specifications of the phone. The Poco M6 Plus 5G is confirmed to feature a 108-megapixel main rear camera. It appears to have a hole punch design at the front. The Poco M6 Plus 5G is likely to come as a rebranded Redmi Note 13R

Poco M6 Plus 5G launch date revealed

A dedicated microsite on Flipkart reveals that Poco M6 Plus 5G will be announced on August 1 in India. The listing shows a dual-tone design on the back in a violet shade with flat edges. It has a centrally located hole punch cutout on the display to house a selfie shooter.

The Poco M6 Plus 5G is teased to feature a dual rear camera setup with ring LED. The camera unit includes a 108-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.75 aperture and a 3x in-sensor zoom support.

Poco M6 Plus 5G Price (Expected)

While the Poco M6 Plus 5G is expected to be available for purchase via Flipkart, the phone is currently listed on Amazon with a price tag of Rs. 14,999 for 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option.

The site also reveals that the phones will be delivered by August 2, which is after the launch date. It is currently unclear whether the listing on Amazon, with the pricing and specifications of the handset, is authentic. 

poco m6 5g amazon poco m6 5g

Photo Credit: Screenhot/ Amazon

 

Poco M6 Plus 5G Specifications (Expected)

The listing reveals various specifications of the Poco M6 5G, including Android 14-based HyperOS, a 6.79-inch LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 16-megapixel front camera. It is shown in a graphite black colour.

As per the listing, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor will power the Poco M6 Plus 5G. It is listed to pack a 5,030mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

The Poco M6 Plus 5G is speculated to be a rebadged version of the Redmi Note 13R. The latter was launched in China in May with a price tag of CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 16,000) for the base model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The pricing for the handset goes up to CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,000).

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Redmi Note 13R

Redmi Note 13R

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.79-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5030mAh
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Poco M6 Plus 5G, Poco M6 Plus 5G Specifications, Poco M6 Plus 5G Price in India
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Why HP Is Offering On-Device AI Chatbots Powered by GPT-4, Explains Vineet Gehani

Related Stories

Poco M6 Plus 5G India Launch Date Set for August 1; Price, Key Specifications Listed on Amazon
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Infinix Launches New AI Camera Algorithm in Partnership With Samsung
  2. HMD Crest, Crest Max 5G With 50-Megapixel Selfie Shooter Debut in India
  3. [Exclusive] iQOO Z9s and Z9s Pro India Launch Timeline Revealed
  4. Motorola Edge 50 India Launch Date, Design, Colours, Key Features Revealed
  5. Nothing Phone 2a Plus Confirmed to Run on This MediaTek Chipset
  6. Vivo V40 SE 4G With 50-Megapixel Main Camera Launched: See Price
  7. Apple May Launch 2 iPhone Models Powered by Its In-House 5G Modem Next Year
  8. HP Launches Its First Copilot+ AI PCs With Snapdragon Chipsets in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Poco M6 Plus 5G India Launch Date Set for August 1; Price, Key Specifications Listed on Amazon
  2. Microsoft Rolling Out AI-Powered Bing Generative Search, Could Rival Google’s AI Overviews
  3. Redmi 14C Moniker Surfaces on IMEI Website, May Run on HyperOS: Report
  4. HMD Crest, Crest Max 5G With 50-Megapixel Front Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Apple to Launch 2 iPhone Models in 2025 With Its Proprietary 5G Modem Replacing Qualcomm: Ming-Chi Kuo
  6. Mistral Large 2 Open Source AI Model Released, Said to Be on Par With Meta Llama 3.1 405B
  7. Redmi Pad SE 4G Leaked Renders Suggest Colour Options; Key Specifications Tipped
  8. Infinix Partners With Samsung to Launch AI-Powered Deep Learning Camera Algorithm
  9. Google Pixel 9 Series May Reportedly Get Samsung-Made OLED Displays
  10. Nothing Phone 2a Plus Chipset, RAM Details Revealed Ahead of July 31 India Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »