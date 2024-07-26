Poco M6 Plus 5G will be launched by the company in India next week. The Xiaomi sub-brand has announced the imminent arrival of a new Poco M-series handset through a dedicated microsite on Flipkart. The listing reveals the design and a few key specifications of the phone. The Poco M6 Plus 5G is confirmed to feature a 108-megapixel main rear camera. It appears to have a hole punch design at the front. The Poco M6 Plus 5G is likely to come as a rebranded Redmi Note 13R.

A dedicated microsite on Flipkart reveals that Poco M6 Plus 5G will be announced on August 1 in India. The listing shows a dual-tone design on the back in a violet shade with flat edges. It has a centrally located hole punch cutout on the display to house a selfie shooter.

The Poco M6 Plus 5G is teased to feature a dual rear camera setup with ring LED. The camera unit includes a 108-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.75 aperture and a 3x in-sensor zoom support.

Poco M6 Plus 5G Price (Expected)

While the Poco M6 Plus 5G is expected to be available for purchase via Flipkart, the phone is currently listed on Amazon with a price tag of Rs. 14,999 for 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option.

The site also reveals that the phones will be delivered by August 2, which is after the launch date. It is currently unclear whether the listing on Amazon, with the pricing and specifications of the handset, is authentic.

Photo Credit: Screenhot/ Amazon

Poco M6 Plus 5G Specifications (Expected)

The listing reveals various specifications of the Poco M6 5G, including Android 14-based HyperOS, a 6.79-inch LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 16-megapixel front camera. It is shown in a graphite black colour.

As per the listing, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor will power the Poco M6 Plus 5G. It is listed to pack a 5,030mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

The Poco M6 Plus 5G is speculated to be a rebadged version of the Redmi Note 13R. The latter was launched in China in May with a price tag of CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 16,000) for the base model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The pricing for the handset goes up to CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,000).

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.