Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • SAG AFTRA Video Game Performers Vote to Authorise Strike Against Publishers and Studios

SAG-AFTRA Video Game Performers Vote to Authorise Strike Against Publishers and Studios

Authorisation doesn’t mean that the strike is happening, but that the performers are serious about stopping work if the need arrives.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 26 September 2023 12:16 IST
SAG-AFTRA Video Game Performers Vote to Authorise Strike Against Publishers and Studios

Photo Credit: Sony PlayStation

Danielle Bisutti (background) and Christopher Judge (foreground) doing motion capture for God of War

Highlights
  • Negotiations between SAG-AFTRA, game companies set for September 26 (PT)
  • Video game performers voted overwhelmingly (98.32 percent) for a strike
  • Activision Blizzard, EA, Disney, among involved video game companies
Advertisement

SAG-AFTRA members have voted to authorise a new strike against the video game industry, with an overwhelming 98.32 percent in favour. The union claims that 34,687 members cast ballots, representing 24.49 percent of eligible voters. Bear in mind that this authorisation does not guarantee the strike will happen, but that the union members are serious about stopping work if the unions fail to reach a fair agreement with the companies. The voting period began on September 5 and ended on Monday, September 25, ahead of new negotiations that kickstart on September 26 (PT). If it goes through, this would mark the second video game strike since a similar action took place in 2016 — lasting nearly a year.

“It's time for the video game companies to stop playing games and get serious about reaching an agreement on this contract,” SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher said in a prepared statement. “The result of this vote shows our membership understands the existential nature of these negotiations, and that the time is now for these companies — which are making billions of dollars and paying their CEOs lavishly — to give our performers an agreement that keeps performing in video games as a viable career.” The union is gunning for a new Interactive Media Agreement that ensures video game performers who do voice acting, motion capture, singing, stunt work, and the ilk are compensated fairly.

The 2016 video game strike marked the longest in the union's history, with a three-year contract being drawn in November 2017 which lasted until 2020. The same deal was then extended to 2022 and 2023, and now SAG-AFTRA is heading back to negotiate with at least 10 major companies. These include a mix of publishers and production studios: Activision Blizzard (Call of Duty), Blindlight, Disney, Electronic Arts (Star Wars Jedi: Survivor), Formosa, Insomniac Games (Marvel's Spider-Man), Epic Games (Fortnite), Take-Two (Red Dead Redemption 2), VoiceWorks Productions, and WB Games (Hogwarts Legacy). However, it appears as though SAG-AFTRA has been trying to negotiate a new agreement since October 2022 to no avail, and therefore the strike authorisation shows how serious the workforce is when the need arrives.

In addition to demanding higher pay to compensate for rising inflation, SAG-AFTRA is trying to fight back against the ‘unregulated' use of artificial intelligence, which would replace and strip away work from performers. There's also the matter of companies being able to use an actor's digital likeness for projects without consent and proper payout. This was also a sticking point for the ongoing Hollywood actor's strike. Similar to film and TV actors, video game performers work on a contractual basis for multiple developers or publishers. As mentioned before, if the negotiations are met, a strike might not happen after all, and the development of games will continue as planned.

Earlier this week, the WGA (Writers Guild of America) and the AMPTP (Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers) reached a ‘tentative agreement' to end the strike after roughly five months — the strike action started on May 2. The deal still needs to be finalised and further details on the met conditions will be revealed in time. For the time being, picketing outside studios has been suspended but the union added that nobody is supposed to resume work until an official announcement is made (via The Hollywood Reporter).

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: video game strike, sag aftra strike, sag aftra, actors strike, video game performers strike, sag video game strike, interactive media agreement, sag aftra ai, activision blizzard, ea, disney, insomniac games, wb games, take two
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com. More
Bitcoin, Ether See No Gains Despite Tether, Chainlink and Other Altcoins Recording Profits
SAG-AFTRA Video Game Performers Vote to Authorise Strike Against Publishers and Studios
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Teases Deals on These Mobile Brands Before the Big Billion Days Sale
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Said to Begin on This Date
  3. These Smartphones Will Be Discounted During Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale
  4. Lava Blaze Pro 5G With Dimensity 6020 SoC Launched in India: See Price
  5. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Full Sepecifications, Price Tipped Ahead of Launch
  6. Vivo V29 Series Set to Launch in India on October 4
  7. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ Could Launch in India at This Price
  8. Google Pixel 8 Pro Pre-Booking Freebies Might Include Pixel Watch 2
  9. Here's How Much More You May Have to Pay Retailers for the iPhone 15 Pro
  10. OnePlus OxygenOS 14 Announced: See Supported Handsets, New Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo Y16, Vivo Y02T Get a Price Cut in India: Here's How Much They Cost Now
  2. iPhone SE 4 Leak Points to Improved Camera, A15 Bionic Chip and Face ID; Might Look Like This iPhone Model
  3. Itel S23+ With 5,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Diwali With Mi 2023 Announced: Discounts on Redmi, Mi Phones, and More Products
  5. Resident Evil 4 Remake App Store Listing Goes Live, Priced at Premium Cost of Rs. 3,599
  6. Vivo S Flip, Vivo V Flip Could Be in the Works; EUIPO Trademark Filings Suggest
  7. Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Benchmark Score Hints at Big Improvement in Graphics Performance
  8. Realme 12 Pro+ Camera Details Tipped; Said to Feature Periscope Lens Similar to Oppo Find X6
  9. OxygenOS 14 for OnePlus Phones Announced: List of Supported Handsets and New Features
  10. Mudrex Crypto Investment Firm Now Licenced in Lithuania, Italy Alongside in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.