Assassin's Creed Mirage is prepping for its October 5 launch and ahead of that, Ubisoft has dropped system requirements for the same. Unlike the norm with AAA PC games these days, this ninth-century Baghdad-set title appears to be rather forgiving on hardware, essentially going back an entire graphics generation. Running the game on Ultra settings does not require AMD's latest 7000 or Nvidia's 40 series cards. That said, the accompanying ‘PC Features' trailer shows Intel as its official partner, assuring that it's been optimised for the Arc GPUs and the respective 13th-Gen processors. This feels like a weird choice since it's not a really popular graphics card in the PC gaming community.

Naturally, the collaboration brings support for Intel's AI-powered XeSS upscaling method, which grants higher framerates without sacrificing too much on the visual fidelity department. No other upscaling techs were mentioned in the trailer, but the official blog post details that players will be able to leverage Nvidia's DLSS and AMD's FSR to maximise their experience. Assassin's Creed Mirage also boasts uncapped frames at 4K resolution — a bold claim when you consider how poorly optimised recent PC ports have been. Other notable features include support for wide screen and multi-monitor displays, an in-game benchmark for gauging performance, and hybrid input that lets you simultaneously use a keyboard, mouse, controller, ‘or other inputs.'

If you're looking to play Mirage on PC, we've got a breakdown of four different configurations to help you figure out which settings will perform best on your setup.



Assassin's Creed Mirage PC system requirements

The PC system requirements list comes courtesy of Ubisoft, with the common conditions being Windows 10 64-bit and at least 40GB of free storage space on an SSD. While Assassin's Creed Mirage isn't necessarily dropping on Steam, it's worth referring to the platform's monthly hardware survey to get a good indication of the low-end PC gamer's setup. And seeing Nvidia's GTX 1650 on there, we can safely assume that most players meet the requirement.

Assassin's Creed Mirage ‘Minimum' PC requirements

Processor (CPU): Intel Core i7-4790K (Intel Core i5-8400 with ReBAR) or AMD Ryzen 5 1600

Graphics (GPU): Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB) or AMD Radeon RX 570 (4GB) or Intel Arc A380 (6GB)

RAM: 8GB

Resolution: 1,920x1,080 pixels at 30fps (Low settings)

Assassin's Creed Mirage ‘Recommended' PC requirements

Processor (CPU): Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Graphics (GPU): Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti (6GB) or AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT (6GB) or Intel Arc A750 (8GB)

RAM: 16GB

Resolution: 1,920x1,080 pixels at 60fps (High settings)

Assassin's Creed Mirage ‘Enthusiast' PC requirements

Processor (CPU): Intel Core i7-9700K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

Graphics (GPU): Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 (8GB) or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT (8GB) or Intel Arc A770 (8GB)

RAM: 16GB

Resolution: 1440p at 60fps (High settings)

Assassin's Creed Mirage ‘Ultra' PC requirements

Processor (CPU): Intel Core i5-11600K or AMD Ryzen 7 5600X

Graphics (GPU): Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 (10GB) or AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT (16GB)

RAM: 16GB

Resolution: 4K at 60fps (Ultra settings)

After spending years dabbling in the open-world RPG setting, Assassin's Creed Mirage is going back to its roots, tighter in scope and focused on crafty stealth assassinations. You assume the role of Basim Ibn Ishaq, a side character from Assassin's Creed Valhalla, who climbs the ranks of the Hidden Ones' order, growing from a mere pickpocket to a feared assassin. Accordingly, the game is cheaper, costing $49.99/ Rs. 2,499 on PC and Rs. 3,499 on console. Pre-orders grant access to a bonus quest called ‘The Forty Thieves,' which I'm guessing is a reference to the classic Arabian folktale ‘Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves.' One could also play it on Ubisoft's gaming subscription service Ubisoft+ on day one.

Assassin's Creed Mirage is out October 5 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X. An Apple iOS release is also planned for early 2024.

