Tokyo Game Show 2023: Like a Dragon Gaiden, Persona 5 Tactica, More Coming to Xbox Game Pass on Day-One

The 1860s Japan-set Like a Dragon: Ishin! is also coming to Xbox Game Pass, later this year.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 22 September 2023 17:31 IST
Tokyo Game Show 2023: Like a Dragon Gaiden, Persona 5 Tactica, More Coming to Xbox Game Pass on Day-One

Photo Credit: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio

Kazama Kiryu returns under the codename 'Joryu' in Like a Dragon Gaiden

Highlights
  • Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name is out on November 9
  • Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy comes to Game Pass on September 26
  • An Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription costs Rs. 549 per month

Xbox announced a slew of new titles coming to its Game Pass subscription service this year. At its Tokyo Game Show segment, held Thursday, the publisher confirmed that Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name will be available to members for free on day one i.e., November 9. In it, Kazama Kiryu, the famous Yakuza who faked his death to protect his family, slips into the black suit once again and works as a bodyguard codenamed ‘Joryu.' His cover is soon threatened when a mysterious figure with ties to the past comes to haunt him, spawning a crazed frenzy across the streets of Japan, as we punch our way through hordes.

Then, prepare to journey into 1860s Japan with Like a Dragon: Ishin!, which is slated to arrive on Xbox Game Pass sometime this year. Don the clothes and weaponry of the venerable lone samurai Sakamoto Ryoma to clear your name off murder and in turn, restore honour to your family's legacy. Deflect oncoming bullets with your katana, slice down the naysayers, and feed red hot pickles to your enemies in this historical adventure that was once considered impossible to port by developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio. For the uninitiated, this Yakuza game was released earlier this year on PC and console, and now the Game Pass debut allows members to play it for free.

Microsoft's attempts to buy SEGA might've gone nowhere, but the latter continues putting its titles up for easy access on Xbox Game Pass. The chibi-styled Persona 5 Tactica is also coming on day one — November 17 — on the service, pitting the Phantom Thieves into a bizarre Medieval Europe-inspired realm, whose citizens thrive under the watchful tyrannical oppression from the Legionnaires. In addition to its turn-based combat system that's reliant on planning, the game also brings a new Quest system — a set of special stages that grant rewards in exchange for completing them. Persona 5 Tactica will be out on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X. Meanwhile, the long-awaited Persona 3 remake arrives February 2, 2024, putting you in the shoes of a transfer student moonlighting as a hero to investigate the ‘Dark Hour.'

The original Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy comes to Xbox Game Pass next week, on September 26, so you can conduct hardcore investigations and fight to save your clients in engaging courtroom battles. All 14 episodes spanning the first three games — Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney, Justice For All, and Trials and Tribulations — are included in this package. Another key highlight was Forza Motorsport — out October 10 — showing off its Japanese Hakone race track, surrounded by beautiful cherry blossom trees.

We also got a look at Mineko's Night Market, an adorable social simulation game that has you unravel the secrets behind the mythical Sun Cat Nikko, who's been sighted several times at the base of Mount Fugu. Solve puzzles, craft peculiar items to survive, and have your cat compete in races. It's out October 26 on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X. Then there's Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes releasing on April 23, 2024 — a classic JRPG experience where you lead over 100 playable characters across the war-torn lands of Allraan.

Here's the list of games from Tokyo Game Show confirmed to land on Xbox Game Pass, for quick reference:

  • Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes — April 23, 2024 (Day One)

An Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription starts in India at Rs. 549 per month, whereas PC Game Pass/ Core (console) standard membership costs Rs. 349 monthly.

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
xbox, xbox game pass, tokyo game show, tgs, tokyo game show 2023, like a dragon gaiden, like a dragon gaiden the man who erased his name, like a dragon ishin, yakuza, ryu ga gotoku studio, sega, persona 5 tactica, persona 3 reload, persona 3 remake, phoenix wright ace attorney trilogy, forza motorsport, minekos night market, eiyuden chronicle hundred heroes
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com. More
