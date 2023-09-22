Technology News
  Baldur's Gate 3 'Big' Third Patch Finally Lets You Change Appearance

The long-requested feature will let you alter appearance-based aspects like hair and makeup, but you can’t change the race or body type.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 22 September 2023 19:32 IST
Photo Credit: Larian Studios

Performance improvements for Act 3 are also expected in the patch

Highlights
  • Baldur’s Gate 3’s Patch #3 adds an interactive Magic Mirror to the camp
  • Origin characters like Astarion, Shadowheart’s looks can’t be changed
  • Patch 3 — out late Friday (IST) — also brings Mac support

Baldur's Gate 3 is prepared to receive its massive third patch, which will finally allow players to change their in-game character's appearance. Fans have been desperately requesting this feature since launch, and it's scheduled to go live later tonight, September 22, alongside fixes for the performance issues in the densely-populated Act 3 segment. When the update goes live, the game will add a Magic Mirror to our camp, a stationary tool that can be interacted with to presumably open up a limited version of the creation menu. Patch 3 was originally due on Thursday, but developer Larian Studios decided to take an extra day for ‘thorough testing.'

The Magic Mirror won't let you entirely change your Tav, preventing you from altering their race and body type, which makes sense given how much it affects relationships with other NPCs and general world interactions. That said, anything that's appearance-based — hair, makeup, voice, pronouns, and such — can be changed whenever you like. Previously, you were stuck using whatever looks you picked at the start, with no way of fixing it once your Baldur's Gate 3 journey began. This also means that if you created a short character, you will continue to remain as such till the end — or unless you start a new run. It doesn't seem like using the mirror requires that you exchange some form of currency either, which is nice.

Baldur's Gate 3 Review

Larian added that one cannot alter Origin characters such as Karlach, Shadowheart, Gael, and the ilk. “...they're all very particular about their hair,” the tweet reads, as a joking remark for Astarion the vampire spawn. Patch #3 is also supposed to bring Mac support for Baldur's Gate 3. Up until now, it's been accessible via early access, which lacks a ton of content and changes that were present in the final/ main build released on PC, in August. Meanwhile, Larian has been fixing some quest-related issues, specifically of the murderous drow Minthara, whose 1,500+ lines of dialogue were disabled due to a bug. The team also added an alternate ending to the cheerful Tiefling Karlach's arc, and there are also plans to expand the ending eventually.

As the PS5 version rolled out earlier this month, Larian enabled cross-saves across platforms, letting players carry over their progression from PC to console and vice versa — albeit only the last five save files would be synced. We can assume that Baldur's Gate 3's Mac version will be getting the same treatment. Plans for cross-play are also in the pipeline which should help players on different systems be able to engage in online co-op adventures together.

Baldur's Gate 3 is out now on PC and PS5, while the Xbox Series S/X launch is slated for sometime later this year.

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com. More
Lava Blaze Pro 5G Confirmed to Launch in India on September 26; Design, Colour Options Teased

