Baldur's Gate 3 is prepared to receive its massive third patch, which will finally allow players to change their in-game character's appearance. Fans have been desperately requesting this feature since launch, and it's scheduled to go live later tonight, September 22, alongside fixes for the performance issues in the densely-populated Act 3 segment. When the update goes live, the game will add a Magic Mirror to our camp, a stationary tool that can be interacted with to presumably open up a limited version of the creation menu. Patch 3 was originally due on Thursday, but developer Larian Studios decided to take an extra day for ‘thorough testing.'

The Magic Mirror won't let you entirely change your Tav, preventing you from altering their race and body type, which makes sense given how much it affects relationships with other NPCs and general world interactions. That said, anything that's appearance-based — hair, makeup, voice, pronouns, and such — can be changed whenever you like. Previously, you were stuck using whatever looks you picked at the start, with no way of fixing it once your Baldur's Gate 3 journey began. This also means that if you created a short character, you will continue to remain as such till the end — or unless you start a new run. It doesn't seem like using the mirror requires that you exchange some form of currency either, which is nice.

🪞 Can't alter Origins — they're all *very* particular about their hair pic.twitter.com/fZo4LOOCLO — Larian Studios (@larianstudios) September 21, 2023

Larian added that one cannot alter Origin characters such as Karlach, Shadowheart, Gael, and the ilk. “...they're all very particular about their hair,” the tweet reads, as a joking remark for Astarion the vampire spawn. Patch #3 is also supposed to bring Mac support for Baldur's Gate 3. Up until now, it's been accessible via early access, which lacks a ton of content and changes that were present in the final/ main build released on PC, in August. Meanwhile, Larian has been fixing some quest-related issues, specifically of the murderous drow Minthara, whose 1,500+ lines of dialogue were disabled due to a bug. The team also added an alternate ending to the cheerful Tiefling Karlach's arc, and there are also plans to expand the ending eventually.

As the PS5 version rolled out earlier this month, Larian enabled cross-saves across platforms, letting players carry over their progression from PC to console and vice versa — albeit only the last five save files would be synced. We can assume that Baldur's Gate 3's Mac version will be getting the same treatment. Plans for cross-play are also in the pipeline which should help players on different systems be able to engage in online co-op adventures together.

Baldur's Gate 3 is out now on PC and PS5, while the Xbox Series S/X launch is slated for sometime later this year.

