Exciting 15th August Offers on Kitchen and Home Appliances on Croma

Celebrate the spirit of August 15 with Croma's unbeatable offers on kitchen and home appliances! Whether you're looking to upgrade or renovate, our curated collection promises top-tier brands and innovations, all at prices that'll make your heart skip a beat.

Croma 127 cm (50 inch) 4K Ultra HD LED Smart WebOS TV

Unveil a visual treat with the Croma 127 cm (50-inch) 4K Ultra HD LED Smart WebOS TV, now at an irresistible sale price of just Rs. 23,999, down from an MRP of Rs. 60,000. Delight in vivid imagery and 20W Dolby Audio, plus enjoy No-Cost EMI up to 12 months on major bank credit cards!

Buy now at Rs. 23,999 (MRP: Rs. 60,000)

Whirlpool 7.5 kg Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

Experience seamless laundry days with the Whirlpool 7.5 kg Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine, perfect for families of 6-8. Now at a slashed sale price of Rs. 16,640 from an MRP of Rs. 21,900. Benefit from multiple card offers: get 1 percent unlimited cashback on UPI payments, up to Rs. 500 cashback with Paytm Wallet, and a flat Rs.2500 instant discount with ICICI Bank cards on selected products.

Buy now at Rs. 16,640 (MRP: Rs. 21,900)

LG 6-in-1 Convertible 1.5 Ton 5-Star Inverter Split AC with 4 Way Swing

Stay cool with the LG 6-in-1 Convertible 1.5 Ton 5-Star Inverter Split AC, equipped with a 4-way swing and efficient power consumption. Drastically reduced from an MRP of Rs. 75,990 to a sale price of Rs. 41,990. Make the most of our card offers: Rs.4,000 instant discounts on ICICI and HDFC bank cards, 1 percent unlimited cashback on UPI payments, and up to Rs.500 cashback via Paytm Wallet.

Buy now at Rs. 41,990 (MRP: Rs. 75,990)

LG 28L Charcoal Convection Oven with Smart Diagnosis

Elevate your culinary skills with the LG 28L Charcoal Convection Oven, equipped with Smart Diagnosis and a multitude of autocook menus. Originally priced at Rs. 23,999, grab this kitchen essential now for just Rs. 17,499. Avail tempting card offers: Up to 10 percent instant discount (max Rs. 3,000) with ICICI Bank Credit Card and EMI, up to Rs. 3,500 cashback on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI, plus 1 percent unlimited cashback on UPI payments and up to Rs. 500 cashback with Paytm Wallet.

Buy now at Rs. 17,499 (MRP: Rs. 23,999)

Lifelong Fryo 4.5L 1400 Watt Air Fryer with Rapid Air Technology

Indulge in healthier food delights with the Lifelong Fryo 4.5L Air Fryer, equipped with Rapid Air Technology. From an MRP of Rs. 7,500, it's now available for only Rs. 4,199. Elevate your cooking game with adjustable temperature and 360° hot air circulation. Don't miss card offers: Get up to 10 percent instant discount (max Rs. 3,000) on ICICI Bank Credit Card and EMI, up to Rs. 3,500 cashback on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI, and save up to Rs. 500 on Paytm Wallet transactions.

Buy now at Rs. 4,199 (MRP: Rs. 7,500)

FABER Florence 60cm Wall Mount Chimney

Revamp your kitchen with the sleek FABER Florence Wall Mount Chimney, ensuring a smoke-free cooking environment. Initially priced at Rs. 24,990, this stainless steel beauty is now just Rs. 11,990. Suited for 2-4 burners and boasting impressive suction power, enjoy additional features like LED lamp and auto oil collection. Take advantage of card offers: Enjoy up to 10 percent instant discount (max Rs. 3,000) on ICICI Bank Credit Card and EMI, reap up to Rs. 3,500 cashback on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI, and get up to Rs. 500 back on Paytm Wallet transactions.

Buy now at Rs. 11,990 (MRP: Rs. 24,990)

As the clock ticks on these limited-time deals, make the most of Croma's 15th August sale. Dive into the world of cutting-edge home technology and smart kitchen solutions. Hurry!

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.