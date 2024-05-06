Technology News

Realme GT Neo 6 Officially Teased; Confirmed to Get Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC

Realme GT Neo 6 is confirmed to support 120W wired fast charging.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 May 2024 19:18 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT Neo 6 is expected to succeed the Realme GT Neo 5 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Realme GT Neo 6 is expected to feature a 50-megapixel main camera
  • The handset is expected to sport a 6.78-inch 1.5K 8T LTPO display
  • The Realme GT Neo 6 could be backed by a 5,500mAh battery
Realme GT Neo 6 will launch in China soon. The company has now officially teased the smartphone and confirmed some of its key features. However, an exact launch date and design details have not yet been revealed. Details about the upcoming phone have previously surfaced online suggesting some of its specifications. The model is said to succeed the Realme GT Neo 5 and expected to join the Realme GT Neo 6 SE, which was unveiled in China in April with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC.

A product page for the Realme GT Neo 6 has gone live on the Realme China website. The page also reveals that reservations for the handset are currently open for customers in China. The phone is confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC. It will also offer 120W wired fast charging and 1TB onboard storage. More details, alongside the launch date, are expected to be announced over the next few days.

Previously, the Realme GT Neo 6 was reported to pack a 5,500mAh battery. It is expected to measure 8.66mm thick while weighing 199g and feature a plastic middle frame. The handset is also likely to sport a 50-megapixel primary rear camera sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and a 6.78-inch 1.5K 8T LTPO display with a peak brightness level of 6,000 nits.

The Realme GT Neo 6 SE was launched in China with a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC, a 5,500mAh battery with support for 100W charging, a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit, a 32-megapixel selfie shooter, and a 6.78-inch 120Hz 1.5K AMOLED display. It ships with Android 14-based Realme UI 5.

In China, the Realme GT Neo 6 SE starts at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 18,000) for the 8GB + 256GB option, while the 12GB + 256GB, 16GB + 256GB, and 16GB + 512GB variants are priced at CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 20,000), CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 22,000), and CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 27,000), respectively.

