Technology News

Unmissable Independence Day Sale: Discover the Best Offers and Discounts

By Partner Content | Updated: 16 August 2023 13:18 IST
Unmissable Independence Day Sale: Discover the Best Offers and Discounts

Croma Independence Day special sale is live with hundreds of greats deals and offers across all product categories. The sale offers a great chance to grab your favourite electronics at discounted prices. Croma Independence Sale is offering 10 percent instant discount to ICICI Bank credit card users and 10 percent cashback (up to Rs. 3,500) to HDFC Bank credit and debit card users.

We've handpicked some of the best deals and offers you can grab during Croma Independence Sale today:

Apple MacBook models, starting at Rs. 74,990*

If you're looking to buy your first Mac, Croma Independence Sale brings exciting discounts and bundled offers on Apple's MacBook models, including bank discounts up to Rs. 5,000 on HDFC Bank cards. The extra Rs. 5,000 discount is visible on the payment OTP page for HDFC Bank cardholders. You can grab the MacBook Air 2020 (M1) model for as low as Rs. 79,990 and the MacBook Air 2023 (M2) model for Rs. 1,26,790.

Vivo V27 5G (Rs. 3,500 off on payment page)

Looking to upgrade to a mid-range smartphone? The Vivo V27 5G is down to Rs. 32,999 (MRP Rs. 36,999) and Croma Independence Sale also includes another instant discount of Rs. 3,500 on the payment OTP page. Vivo V27 5G features 6.7-inch AMOLED display and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 octa-core processor, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor and a 3D curved display. You can also exchange an old smartphone and receive another instant discount.

Rs. 1947 store

An interesting part of the Croma Independence Sale is a special discount store on Croma's website that's selling a selection of products for just Rs. 1,947. You can pick an Amazon Echo Dot third-generation, Boat Airdrops Hype TWS earbuds, Maharaja Whittling MG 123, Fire Boltt Rocket BSW093 smartwatch, each at just Rs. 1,947 during Croma Independence Sale.

Croma smart TVs starting at Rs. 15,990

Croma Independence Sale also brings exciting discounts on a wide select of its in-house smart TV models. The 40-inch full-HD model with Android TV is down to just Rs. 15,990 during Croma Independence Sale. The big Croma 50-inch 4K smart webOS TV is selling at a discounted price of Rs. 23,999 during the Croma Independence Sale. You can pick from no-cost EMI payment option for up to 12 months.

For more great Independence Day special offers on Croma, don't miss the ongoing Independence Sale, valid at all Croma retail stores across the country as well as Croma.com

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Croma Offers
Binance Files for Protective Order Against SEC, Seeks to Limit Regulator's Request for Information
Exciting 15th August Offers on Kitchen and Home Appliances on Croma

Related Stories

Unmissable Independence Day Sale: Discover the Best Offers and Discounts
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Ola S1X Entry Level Electric Scooter Launched in India: See Price
  2. Realme 11 5G, Realme 11X 5G Set to Launch in India on This Date
  3. iPhone 15 Plus New Leaked Renders Suggest Charging Components: See Here
  4. Madhav Sheth Teases Imminent Launch of Honor Phones in India: Details
  5. Moto E13 Variant With 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage Debuts in India at This Price
  6. Tecno Pova 5 vs Infinix Note 30 5G: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  7. Tecno Pova 5 Pro 5G First Impressions
  8. Apple Will Make AirPods in India at Foxconn’s Hyderabad Plant: Details
  9. Maya OS to Replace Windows on Defence Ministry Computers: All Details
  10. Vivo Y56, Vivo Y16 Price in India Slashed: Check New Prices
#Latest Stories
  1. Tecno Spark 20 India Launch Timeline Tipped; May Feature Dual Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G85 SoC
  2. Redmi Pad SE With 11-Inch Display, Snapdragon 680 SoC, 8,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. India, Thailand Emerge as Asia's Semiconductor Manufacturing Hubs Amid US-China Chip War: Report
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4 Get One UI 5.1.1; One UI 5 Watch Rolls Out to Older Models
  5. iQoo Z8 Launch Tipped for September; Colour Options, RAM and Storage Details Leaked
  6. Apple’s AirPods to Be Made in India by Foxconn; Manufacturer Sees Chance to Invest 'Several Billion Dollars'
  7. Binance Files for Protective Order Against SEC, Seeks to Limit Regulator's Request for Information
  8. Bitcoin and Ether Remain in Losses, Drive Most Altcoins to Register Price Dips
  9. Elon Musk's X Adds 5-Second Delay to Links for NY Times, Reuters and Social Media Rivals Like Facebook: Report
  10. Realme 11 5G, Realme 11X 5G India Launch Set for August 23; Design, Specifications, Sale Date Tipped
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.