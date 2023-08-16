Unmissable Independence Day Sale: Discover the Best Offers and Discounts

Croma Independence Day special sale is live with hundreds of greats deals and offers across all product categories. The sale offers a great chance to grab your favourite electronics at discounted prices. Croma Independence Sale is offering 10 percent instant discount to ICICI Bank credit card users and 10 percent cashback (up to Rs. 3,500) to HDFC Bank credit and debit card users.

We've handpicked some of the best deals and offers you can grab during Croma Independence Sale today:

Apple MacBook models, starting at Rs. 74,990*

If you're looking to buy your first Mac, Croma Independence Sale brings exciting discounts and bundled offers on Apple's MacBook models, including bank discounts up to Rs. 5,000 on HDFC Bank cards. The extra Rs. 5,000 discount is visible on the payment OTP page for HDFC Bank cardholders. You can grab the MacBook Air 2020 (M1) model for as low as Rs. 79,990 and the MacBook Air 2023 (M2) model for Rs. 1,26,790.

Vivo V27 5G (Rs. 3,500 off on payment page)

Looking to upgrade to a mid-range smartphone? The Vivo V27 5G is down to Rs. 32,999 (MRP Rs. 36,999) and Croma Independence Sale also includes another instant discount of Rs. 3,500 on the payment OTP page. Vivo V27 5G features 6.7-inch AMOLED display and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 octa-core processor, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor and a 3D curved display. You can also exchange an old smartphone and receive another instant discount.

Rs. 1947 store

An interesting part of the Croma Independence Sale is a special discount store on Croma's website that's selling a selection of products for just Rs. 1,947. You can pick an Amazon Echo Dot third-generation, Boat Airdrops Hype TWS earbuds, Maharaja Whittling MG 123, Fire Boltt Rocket BSW093 smartwatch, each at just Rs. 1,947 during Croma Independence Sale.

Croma smart TVs starting at Rs. 15,990

Croma Independence Sale also brings exciting discounts on a wide select of its in-house smart TV models. The 40-inch full-HD model with Android TV is down to just Rs. 15,990 during Croma Independence Sale. The big Croma 50-inch 4K smart webOS TV is selling at a discounted price of Rs. 23,999 during the Croma Independence Sale. You can pick from no-cost EMI payment option for up to 12 months.

For more great Independence Day special offers on Croma, don't miss the ongoing Independence Sale, valid at all Croma retail stores across the country as well as Croma.com

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.