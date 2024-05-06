Technology News
  • Vivo X100 Ultra, Vivo X100s, Vivo X100s Pro Launch Set for May 13; Price, RAM and Storage Configurations Tipped

Vivo X100 Ultra and Vivo X100s Pro will come in Space Gray, Titanium and White Moonlight colour options.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 May 2024 14:26 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo listed three phones on its online store revealing colours

Highlights
  • Vivo X100 Ultra and Vivo X100s duo will launch next week
  • Vivo X100 Ultra, Vivo X100s Pro could come in three RAM, storage versions
  • Vivo X100 Ultra is said to go on sale from May 28
Vivo X100 Ultra, Vivo X100s, and Vivo X100s Pro will launch next week, the Chinese smartphone brand confirmed on Monday. Vivo has listed the new handsets up for pre-reservations on its online store in China, disclosing their colour options. The Vivo X100 Ultra, Vivo X100s, and Vivo X100s Pro are tipped to pack up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. Additionally, a tipster has suggested the pricing of the new Vivo X100 series phones.

The Vivo X100 Ultra, Vivo X100s, and Vivo X100s Pro will be announced on May 13, the company revealed on Weibo. The launch event will be held in China at 7pm local time (4:30pm IST). All three phones are currently up for pre-reservations through Vivo's online store in China and the listing shows their colourways.

Both Vivo X100 Ultra and Vivo X100s Pro are listed in Space Gray, Titanium, and White Moonlight colour options. The Vivo X100s, on the other hand, is shown in Space Gray, Blue Cloud, Titanium, and White Moonlight colour options. They are shown with Zeiss-branded cameras.

As per a post by Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station (translated), the Vivo X100 Ultra and Vivo X100s Pro will be available in three RAM and storage configurations — 12GB + 256GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB. The Vivo X100s could be offered in 12GB + 256GB, 16GB + 256GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB RAM and storage options.

Additionally, Indian tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) has leaked the pricing and sale dates of upcoming phones. As per the post, the VivoX100 Ultra will cost CNY 6,699 (roughly Rs. 77,500) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The Vivo X100s is said to be priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 46,200) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model, while the Vivo X100s Pro will cost CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 57,000) for the same variant.

The Vivo X100 Ultra is said to go on sale from May 28, while the Vivo X100s and X100s Pro could be available for purchase from May 17.

The Vivo X90 Pro has finally made its debut in India, but is the company's flagship smartphone for 2023 equipped with enough upgrades over its predecessor? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Vivo X100 Ultra, Vivo X100s, Vivo X100s Pro, Vivo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
