Vivo X100 Ultra, Vivo X100s, and Vivo X100s Pro will launch next week, the Chinese smartphone brand confirmed on Monday. Vivo has listed the new handsets up for pre-reservations on its online store in China, disclosing their colour options. The Vivo X100 Ultra, Vivo X100s, and Vivo X100s Pro are tipped to pack up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. Additionally, a tipster has suggested the pricing of the new Vivo X100 series phones.

The Vivo X100 Ultra, Vivo X100s, and Vivo X100s Pro will be announced on May 13, the company revealed on Weibo. The launch event will be held in China at 7pm local time (4:30pm IST). All three phones are currently up for pre-reservations through Vivo's online store in China and the listing shows their colourways.

Both Vivo X100 Ultra and Vivo X100s Pro are listed in Space Gray, Titanium, and White Moonlight colour options. The Vivo X100s, on the other hand, is shown in Space Gray, Blue Cloud, Titanium, and White Moonlight colour options. They are shown with Zeiss-branded cameras.

As per a post by Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station (translated), the Vivo X100 Ultra and Vivo X100s Pro will be available in three RAM and storage configurations — 12GB + 256GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB. The Vivo X100s could be offered in 12GB + 256GB, 16GB + 256GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB RAM and storage options.

Additionally, Indian tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) has leaked the pricing and sale dates of upcoming phones. As per the post, the VivoX100 Ultra will cost CNY 6,699 (roughly Rs. 77,500) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The Vivo X100s is said to be priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 46,200) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model, while the Vivo X100s Pro will cost CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 57,000) for the same variant.

The Vivo X100 Ultra is said to go on sale from May 28, while the Vivo X100s and X100s Pro could be available for purchase from May 17.

