Acer TravelLite Laptops With Up to 13th Gen Intel Core i7 CPUs Unveiled in India: Price, Specifications

The Acer TravelLite laptops sport a 14-inch full-HD TFT LCD display with a peak brightness of 250 nits.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 May 2024 18:55 IST
Photo Credit: Acer

The Acer TravelLite laptops offer 45W and 65W charging adapter options

Highlights
  • The Acer TravelLite is available in multiple storage options
  • The laptop is backed by up to 49Whr battery
  • The Acer TravelLite laptop weighs 1.34kg
Acer has introduced its TravelLite laptop lineup in India with up to 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processors. The business-focused laptops are designed to be portable and lightweight to make carrying them on an everyday basis easier and more comfortable. The company said the laptops weigh 1.34kg which places it among the lightweight laptops available in the market with a 14-inch display. Acer is also offering the laptop with various processor, storage, battery, and charging options to choose from.

Acer TravelLite price in India, availability

The Acer TravelLite laptop is available in a single silver colour option and starts at the price of Rs. 34,990. The company has not shared particulars about where users can purchase it from, however, it is expected to be available on Acer's website as well as the company's authorised retailers.

Acer TravelLite features, specifications

The Acer TravelLite laptop features a 14-inch full-HD TF LCD panel with a peak brightness of 250 nits. The laptop has an aluminium body and a 180-degree hinge for added flexibility. The company has positioned the business-focused laptop as a portable computer for everyday carry. The TravelLite laptop has a US military standard certification of MIL-STD 810H for resistance in harsh environmental conditions. Further, the laptop comes with various security features such as a Trusted Platform Module (TPM), TPM 2.0, a Kensington lock slot, and an optional fingerprint reader.

Under the hood, the Acer TravelLite laptops are equipped with up to 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processors paired with up to 64GB dual-channel DDR4 RAM and 1TB Gen 4 NVME SSD inbuilt storage. For connectivity, the laptop offers a USB 3.2 Gen 2 port and a USB Type-C port. Further, the Acer TravelLite also comes with two options in battery — a 36Whr 3-cell Li-ion pack and a 49Whr 4-cell Li-ion pack.

The company claims a battery life of up to 10 hours with the former battery pack. There are two charging solutions users can choose from -- a 45W and a 65W wired charging adapter. As per the company, the laptop also sports a spill-resistant keyboard and an option to include a backlit keyboard.

Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Acer TravelLite Laptops With Up to 13th Gen Intel Core i7 CPUs Unveiled in India: Price, Specifications
