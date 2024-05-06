WhatsApp Update With Green Buttons and New Icons Rolled Out for iOS Users

WhatsApp is rolling out a new update for all iOS users that adds a minor interface change and a new feature in its video calling functionality. The new update was rolled out on Monday, and since it is a global stable version, it will be available for all iPhone users. Users can find the update in the App Store by looking for WhatsApp. The new update is widely rolling out the green buttons and interface design as well as adding redesigned interface elements.

The new WhatsApp for iOS update brings up the build version to 24.9.74. All supported iPhone models will be able to install it as soon as it becomes available. The update has been shipped in batches, so some users may get it after a delay of a few days. WhatsApp says everyone will get the new features in the coming weeks.

WhatsApp's new update

Notably, the update is adding green coloured buttons and notification icons to all iOS users. The instant messaging platform first began experimenting with the feature last month. It was also rolled out to many Android users in the last couple of weeks. After the update, the new message button as well as the icons for new groups, contacts, and communities will be shown in green. The unread message notification and the number of unread messages that show next to the chat list will also be shown in green. The green colour was already the default theme for night mode, although the colour is brighter now. The colour will also show for those using the app in light mode.

Further, the new WhatsApp update is also pushing the new redesigned icons across the app. These were also seen in a previous beta update, and now are being rolled out to all users. With this interface redesign, the platform is now using consistent icons across its Android, iOS, and web interface.

Finally, the company is also adding audio support for the screen-sharing feature in video calls. Earlier, when sharing their screen through the app, the other participants would not be able to hear the audio played on the device and instead would only hear the external audio captured through the microphone. Now, users will be able to hear both the audio channels together. This feature was also recently added to the app's Android platform.

