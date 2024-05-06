Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Update With Green Buttons and New Icons Rolled Out for iOS Users

WhatsApp Update With Green Buttons and New Icons Rolled Out for iOS Users

With this update, the latest WhatsApp for iOS build version is 24.9.74.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 May 2024 17:27 IST
WhatsApp Update With Green Buttons and New Icons Rolled Out for iOS Users

Photo Credit: Pexels/Anton

It might take a few days before all users get the new WhatsApp update

Highlights
  • The WhatsApp update is available for all iOS users
  • The update adds audio support during screen-sharing
  • WhatsApp recently added new Communities features
Advertisement

WhatsApp is rolling out a new update for all iOS users that adds a minor interface change and a new feature in its video calling functionality. The new update was rolled out on Monday, and since it is a global stable version, it will be available for all iPhone users. Users can find the update in the App Store by looking for WhatsApp. The new update is widely rolling out the green buttons and interface design as well as adding redesigned interface elements.

The new WhatsApp for iOS update brings up the build version to 24.9.74. All supported iPhone models will be able to install it as soon as it becomes available. The update has been shipped in batches, so some users may get it after a delay of a few days. WhatsApp says everyone will get the new features in the coming weeks.

whatsapp green update WhatsApp new update

WhatsApp's new update

 

Notably, the update is adding green coloured buttons and notification icons to all iOS users. The instant messaging platform first began experimenting with the feature last month. It was also rolled out to many Android users in the last couple of weeks. After the update, the new message button as well as the icons for new groups, contacts, and communities will be shown in green. The unread message notification and the number of unread messages that show next to the chat list will also be shown in green. The green colour was already the default theme for night mode, although the colour is brighter now. The colour will also show for those using the app in light mode.

Further, the new WhatsApp update is also pushing the new redesigned icons across the app. These were also seen in a previous beta update, and now are being rolled out to all users. With this interface redesign, the platform is now using consistent icons across its Android, iOS, and web interface.

Finally, the company is also adding audio support for the screen-sharing feature in video calls. Earlier, when sharing their screen through the app, the other participants would not be able to hear the audio played on the device and instead would only hear the external audio captured through the microphone. Now, users will be able to hear both the audio channels together. This feature was also recently added to the app's Android platform.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp features, iOS
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Crypto Wallets Grab Vodafone’s Attention as Telco Looks to Integrate Blockchain in Operations
Coinbase Sued in US for Allegedly ‘Deceiving’ Investors: Details

Related Stories

WhatsApp Update With Green Buttons and New Icons Rolled Out for iOS Users
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Best Deals to Check Before Amazon's Great Summer Sale Ends
  2. iPhone 17 Specifications Tipped; Apple May Axe iPhone Plus Model in 2025
  3. Best 50 to 65-Inch Smart TV Deals During Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024
  4. OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite May Debut in India Soon, Allegedly Listed on BIS
  5. Apple's AI Features Could Potentially Change How an iPhone is Used
  6. Vivo X100 Ultra, Vivo X100s, Vivo X100s Pro Launch Set for May 13
  7. Samsung Said to Boost Battery Life in Galaxy S25 Series With Battery AI
  8. Amazon Great Summer Sale Live Updates: Top Deals on Smartphones, Laptops, More
  9. Vivo Y18 Series With MediaTek Helio G85 SoCs Debut in India: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Acer TravelLite Laptops With Up to 13th Gen Intel Core i7 CPUs Unveiled in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Coinbase Sued in US for Allegedly ‘Deceiving’ Investors: Details
  3. WhatsApp Update With Green Buttons and New Icons Rolled Out for iOS Users
  4. Crypto Wallets Grab Vodafone’s Attention as Telco Looks to Integrate Blockchain in Operations
  5. Samsung Good Lock App Reportedly Available on Google Play Store in Early Access
  6. Patents Reveal Apple Could Be Working on Clamshell Foldable With an Interesting Hinge Design: Report
  7. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Could Feature ‘Battery AI’ for Improved Battery Life: Report
  8. Vivo X100 Ultra, Vivo X100s, Vivo X100s Pro Launch Set for May 13; Price, RAM and Storage Configurations Tipped
  9. Crypto Startups Turbocharge Valuations as Investment Picks Up
  10. Microsoft Finds Major Security Flaw ‘Dirty Stream’ in Android Apps Totalling Billions of Downloads
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »