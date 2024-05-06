Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is expected to go official soon as a successor to the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra. Ahead of the official announcement, its design has been leaked through live images. The upcoming clamshell foldable phone appears to have a large secondary screen with a hole punch design. It is shown with thin bezels and dual rear cameras. The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is tipped to come in three colourways.

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore, in collaboration with 91Mobiles, has shared alleged live images of the upcoming Motorola Razr 50 Ultra. The handset looks identical to last year's Motorola Razr 40 Ultra. The images indicate a large secondary display with a hole punch cutout on the centre and thin bezels. The flip-style foldable phone is seen in a black shade with a dual rear camera setup. The rear cameras are arranged horizontally on the back panel with the Razr branding at the bottom.

Alleged live image of Motorola Razr 50 Ultra

Photo Credit: Sudhanshu Ambhore/ 91mobiles

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra reportedly carries the model number XT-24510-3. It could be available in 12GB RAM + 512GB storage option. It is said to be offered in blue, green, and orange colour options.

The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is rumoured to debut in select markets with the Motorola Razr+ 2024 moniker. It had earlier appeared on the EEC website with the model number XT2453-1. However, Motorola has not yet confirmed any details about the handset. Therefore it is recommended to consider the rumour with a pinch of salt.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra was introduced in July last year with a price tag of Rs. 89,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 256GB internal storage variant. It sports a 6.9-inch full-HD+ pOLED inner display with a 165Hz refresh rate and a 3.6-inch pOLED outer screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. The phone gets a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, a dual rear camera setup, and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It is backed by a 3,800mAh battery with 30W wired fast charging and 5W wireless charging support.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

The Motorola Edge 40 recently made its debut in the country as the successor to the Edge 30 that was launched last year. Should you buy this phone instead of the Nothing Phone 1 or the Realme Pro+? We discuss this and more on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.