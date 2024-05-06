Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Could Feature ‘Battery AI’ for Improved Battery Life: Report

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Could Feature ‘Battery AI’ for Improved Battery Life: Report

As per the report, the new AI feature will save between five to ten percent battery life in future flagship models.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 May 2024 14:29 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Could Feature ‘Battery AI’ for Improved Battery Life: Report

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung introduced its Galaxy AI features with the Galaxy S24 series in January

Highlights
  • Reportedly, it will not throttle the CPU and GPU to improve battery life
  • Samsung said to use Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 and Exynos 2500 SoCs in S25 series
  • The feature could be part of Samsung’s Galaxy AI
Advertisement

Samsung might be working on a new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered feature dubbed Battery AI that could let users save up to 10 percent of battery life in next year's Galaxy S25 series and future flagships. Reports have suggested that the expected next-generation S-series smartphones — the Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra — could arrive with no upgrades to battery capacity. However, the battery expenditure could increase given the new AI features. The tech giant is reportedly aiming to offset that with its Battery AI feature.

The information comes from tipster PandaFlash (via Wfcctech) who made a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) highlighting that the South Korean tech giant is working on a new AI feature called Battery AI. The tipster claimed, based on an unnamed source, that the feature will save between five to ten percent of battery life in the company's future flagship models. Notably, he did not mention how the feature achieves this.

While the workings of Battery AI were not specified, it is believed that it will not use the techniques of traditional battery-saving software that throttle the CPU and GPU and block background activity to make the battery last longer. However, since it is also a software-based feature, it will not improve the battery life at a hardware level. It could use on-device intelligence to automatically stop the background activity of apps that have not been used for a while or activate settings to stop system functionalities based on user behaviour.

For instance, it might track the sleeping time of a user and during that period it can automatically pause notification alerts, reduce brightness, turn off the always-on display, and similar features. It could also do the same when the device is inactive for an extended period during the daytime. It is difficult to know for sure till Samsung makes an official announcement.

Notably, the tipster did not mention the Galaxy S25 series in the post, however, it is likely given all the recent updates by PandaFlash were directed for the next year's S-series phones. This feature is likely to be a part of the Galaxy AI ecosystem. If the reports of Samsung not increasing the battery capacity of next year's S25 series are true, this feature could be crucial for users to get the most out of the limited battery life.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25, Galaxy AI
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Vivo X100 Ultra, Vivo X100s, Vivo X100s Pro Launch Set for May 13; Price, RAM and Storage Configurations Tipped
Crypto Startups Turbocharge Valuations as Investment Picks Up

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Could Feature ‘Battery AI’ for Improved Battery Life: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 17 Specifications Tipped; Apple May Axe iPhone Plus Model in 2025
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite May Debut in India Soon, Allegedly Listed on BIS
  3. Apple's AI Features Could Potentially Change How an iPhone is Used
  4. Samsung Said to Boost Battery Life in Galaxy S25 Series With Battery AI
  5. Vivo Y18 Series With MediaTek Helio G85 SoCs Debut in India: See Price
  6. iQoo Z9x 5G Design Revealed; India Launch Set for This Date
  7. Amazon Great Summer Sale Live Updates: Top Deals on Smartphones, Laptops, More
#Latest Stories
  1. Patents Reveal Apple Could Be Working on Clamshell Foldable With an Interesting Hinge Design: Report
  2. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Could Feature ‘Battery AI’ for Improved Battery Life: Report
  3. Vivo X100 Ultra, Vivo X100s, Vivo X100s Pro Launch Set for May 13; Price, RAM and Storage Configurations Tipped
  4. Crypto Startups Turbocharge Valuations as Investment Picks Up
  5. Microsoft Finds Major Security Flaw ‘Dirty Stream’ in Android Apps Totalling Billions of Downloads
  6. iQoo Z9x 5G India Launch Set for May 16; Design, Amazon Availability Confirmed
  7. OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite Allegedly Gets BIS Certification, Could Launch in India Soon
  8. Sony Walks Back Helldivers 2 PSN Account Linking Requirement on Steam After Widespread Backlash
  9. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Trading Above $60,000, Losses Strike Ether, Shiba Inu
  10. Apple’s AI Features Could Potentially Change How an iPhone is Used
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »