Samsung might be working on a new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered feature dubbed Battery AI that could let users save up to 10 percent of battery life in next year's Galaxy S25 series and future flagships. Reports have suggested that the expected next-generation S-series smartphones — the Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra — could arrive with no upgrades to battery capacity. However, the battery expenditure could increase given the new AI features. The tech giant is reportedly aiming to offset that with its Battery AI feature.

The information comes from tipster PandaFlash (via Wfcctech) who made a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) highlighting that the South Korean tech giant is working on a new AI feature called Battery AI. The tipster claimed, based on an unnamed source, that the feature will save between five to ten percent of battery life in the company's future flagship models. Notably, he did not mention how the feature achieves this.

While the workings of Battery AI were not specified, it is believed that it will not use the techniques of traditional battery-saving software that throttle the CPU and GPU and block background activity to make the battery last longer. However, since it is also a software-based feature, it will not improve the battery life at a hardware level. It could use on-device intelligence to automatically stop the background activity of apps that have not been used for a while or activate settings to stop system functionalities based on user behaviour.

For instance, it might track the sleeping time of a user and during that period it can automatically pause notification alerts, reduce brightness, turn off the always-on display, and similar features. It could also do the same when the device is inactive for an extended period during the daytime. It is difficult to know for sure till Samsung makes an official announcement.

Notably, the tipster did not mention the Galaxy S25 series in the post, however, it is likely given all the recent updates by PandaFlash were directed for the next year's S-series phones. This feature is likely to be a part of the Galaxy AI ecosystem. If the reports of Samsung not increasing the battery capacity of next year's S25 series are true, this feature could be crucial for users to get the most out of the limited battery life.

