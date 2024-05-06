OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite launch in India could be around the corner as the smartphone has supposedly received a certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). The new OnePlus Nord series phone, that first surfaced online last week, is expected to debut as a successor to last year's OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite. The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite is tipped to be powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC. It is said to include features such as dual rear cameras, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a 5,500mAh battery.

Tipster Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu) on X posted a screenshot purportedly showing the listing of a OnePlus phone on the BIS site. The phone appears to carry the model number CPH2619, which is believed to be associated with the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite.

As per the tipster, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite will be priced under Rs. 20,000 in India. The upcoming phone could come as a rebrand of the Oppo A3.

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite is said to get a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is tipped to run on Android 14 and pack a Snapdragon 6 gen 1 SoC. It could get a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. It is said to feature a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. There could be an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication. These details are in line with previous leaks.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite is expected to come with upgrades over the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite. The latter was launched in April last year with a starting price of Rs 19,999.

OnePlus has not yet provided any details about the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite launch. It is, therefore, safe to consider these details with a pinch of salt.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.