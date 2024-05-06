Technology News

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite Allegedly Gets BIS Certification, Could Launch in India Soon

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite could be priced under Rs. 20,000 in India.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 May 2024 12:45 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite is expected to come with upgrades over the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite (above)

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC
  • It is said to include dual rear cameras
  • Upcoming phone will be a rebadged version of Oppo A3
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite launch in India could be around the corner as the smartphone has supposedly received a certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). The new OnePlus Nord series phone, that first surfaced online last week, is expected to debut as a successor to last year's OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite. The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite is tipped to be powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC. It is said to include features such as dual rear cameras, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a 5,500mAh battery.

Tipster Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu) on X posted a screenshot purportedly showing the listing of a OnePlus phone on the BIS site. The phone appears to carry the model number CPH2619, which is believed to be associated with the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite.

As per the tipster, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite will be priced under Rs. 20,000 in India. The upcoming phone could come as a rebrand of the Oppo A3.

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite is said to get a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is tipped to run on Android 14 and pack a Snapdragon 6 gen 1 SoC. It could get a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. It is said to feature a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. There could be an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication. These details are in line with previous leaks.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite is expected to come with upgrades over the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite. The latter was launched in April last year with a starting price of Rs 19,999.

OnePlus has not yet provided any details about the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite launch. It is, therefore, safe to consider these details with a pinch of salt.

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications. We discuss this and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality and design
  • Decent performance
  • Good primary camera performance
  • Long battery life, 67W charging
  • Bad
  • Display not as vibrant as competing phones
  • No ultra-wide camera
  • Preinstalled bloatware
Read detailed OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G review
Display 6.72-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1800x2400 pixels
Further reading: OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite, OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite Price in India, OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite Specifications, OnePlus, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats.
