Photo Credit: OnePlus
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite launch in India could be around the corner as the smartphone has supposedly received a certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). The new OnePlus Nord series phone, that first surfaced online last week, is expected to debut as a successor to last year's OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite. The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite is tipped to be powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC. It is said to include features such as dual rear cameras, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a 5,500mAh battery.
Tipster Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu) on X posted a screenshot purportedly showing the listing of a OnePlus phone on the BIS site. The phone appears to carry the model number CPH2619, which is believed to be associated with the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite.
As per the tipster, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite will be priced under Rs. 20,000 in India. The upcoming phone could come as a rebrand of the Oppo A3.
The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite is said to get a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is tipped to run on Android 14 and pack a Snapdragon 6 gen 1 SoC. It could get a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. It is said to feature a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. There could be an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication. These details are in line with previous leaks.
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite is expected to come with upgrades over the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite. The latter was launched in April last year with a starting price of Rs 19,999.
OnePlus has not yet provided any details about the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite launch. It is, therefore, safe to consider these details with a pinch of salt.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.
Advertisement