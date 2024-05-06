Technology News

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Best Deals to Check Before Sale Ends Tomorrow

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 started on May 2.

mazn is giving exchange offers, EMI options, and coupon discounts over and above the sale price

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 will end on May 7
  • ICICI card users can avail instant discount of up to 10 percent
  • Amazon is offering exchange options during the sale
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 has entered its final days. The special discount sale kicked off on May 2 for all shoppers, after providing hours of early access to Prime members. The sale offers hundreds of deals across all major product categories and is scheduled to conclude on May 7. We have already covered the interesting discounts on smartphones, wearables, tables, TVs and other electronic items. In case you missed the first days of the sale, you can still take advantage of the blockbuster deals. Here we have curated a list of the best deals that you can grab on the last day of Amazon's Great Summer Sale today. You can also avail of bank offers to further sweeten the purchases. 

Smartphones across all price ranges from brands like AppleSamsungXiaomi, and OnePlus are receiving price cuts during this year's Great Summer Sale. The newly launched OnePlus Nord CE 4 is available for Rs. 22,999 in the ongoing sale, down from the original price of Rs. 24,999. Meanwhile, Apple is selling the iPhone 15 for Rs. 70,500, down from the launch price of Rs. 79,900.

Similarly, you can buy 4K smart TVs, Android and iOS tablets, and gaming laptops with discounted price tags before the Amazon sale ends on May 7. Other gadgets like smartwatches and earphones are also listed with discounts. Customers using ICICI Bank, Bank Of Baroda (BoB), and OneCard credit cards can get an additional 10 percent even on EMI transactions. Amazon is giving exchange offers, EMI options, and coupon discounts over and above the sale price. There is discount for Amazon Pay UPI transactions as well. 

Here we've listed some of the best deals on electronics. Buyers can compare prices and deal with Flipkart's ongoing sale before placing the order.

Product MRP Deal Price
Oneplus Nord CE 4 Rs. 24,998 Rs. 23,998
iPhone 15  Rs. 70,500 Rs. 79,900
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Rs. 37,500 Rs. 65,500
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Rs. 57,990 Rs. 93,990
Xiaomi 55-inch X 4K Smart TV   Rs. 36,999 Rs. 54,999
LG 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV  Rs. 43,990 Rs. 71,990
Realme Buds T300 Rs. 1,999 Rs. 3,999
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) Rs. 19,499 Rs. 24,900
Noise Vortex Plus Rs. 1,799 Rs. 6,999
Fire-Boltt Phoenix Rs. 1,799 Rs. 12,999
Xiaomi Pad 6 Rs. 23,999 Rs. 41,999
Honor Pad X9 Rs. 15,499 Rs. 31,999
Boat Stone 580 Rs. 1,698 Rs. 4,990
JBL Go 3 Rs. 2,598 Rs. 3,999
Amazon Basics Soundbar Rs. 3,999 Rs. 9,999
CrossBeats Blaze B24 Bluetooth Soundbar  Rs. 1,599 Rs. 3,999       

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
