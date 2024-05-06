Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 has entered its final days. The special discount sale kicked off on May 2 for all shoppers, after providing hours of early access to Prime members. The sale offers hundreds of deals across all major product categories and is scheduled to conclude on May 7. We have already covered the interesting discounts on smartphones, wearables, tables, TVs and other electronic items. In case you missed the first days of the sale, you can still take advantage of the blockbuster deals. Here we have curated a list of the best deals that you can grab on the last day of Amazon's Great Summer Sale today. You can also avail of bank offers to further sweeten the purchases.

Smartphones across all price ranges from brands like Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, and OnePlus are receiving price cuts during this year's Great Summer Sale. The newly launched OnePlus Nord CE 4 is available for Rs. 22,999 in the ongoing sale, down from the original price of Rs. 24,999. Meanwhile, Apple is selling the iPhone 15 for Rs. 70,500, down from the launch price of Rs. 79,900.

Similarly, you can buy 4K smart TVs, Android and iOS tablets, and gaming laptops with discounted price tags before the Amazon sale ends on May 7. Other gadgets like smartwatches and earphones are also listed with discounts. Customers using ICICI Bank, Bank Of Baroda (BoB), and OneCard credit cards can get an additional 10 percent even on EMI transactions. Amazon is giving exchange offers, EMI options, and coupon discounts over and above the sale price. There is discount for Amazon Pay UPI transactions as well.

Here we've listed some of the best deals on electronics. Buyers can compare prices and deal with Flipkart's ongoing sale before placing the order.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.



Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.