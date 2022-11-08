Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency to Monitor US Midterm Elections Amid Security Concerns

Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency to Monitor US Midterm Elections Amid Security Concerns

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) plans to set up an "Elections Day Operations Center" to monitor the midterm election.

By Reuters |  Updated: 8 November 2022 18:03 IST
Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency to Monitor US Midterm Elections Amid Security Concerns

Photo Credit: Facebook/ CISA

CISA will issue security alerts on the congressional election on Tuesday

Highlights
  • Election security has emerged as a key issue in the United States
  • The midterms face multiple digital threats
  • Russia reportedly interfered in the 2016 US election

CISA, or Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the top US cybersecurity agency said it plans to monitor and issue security alerts on the congressional election on Tuesday, amid worries about potential efforts to interfere with the vote. Election security has emerged as a key issue in the United States after officials found Russia interfered in the 2016 US election with a campaign of hacking and propaganda intended to hurt Hilary Clinton's chances of winning against Donald Trump.

The top US cybersecurity agency plans to set up an "Elections Day Operations Center" with public and private sector partners across the country to monitor the midterms, it said in a statement on Monday.

"In recent years, election officials have had to contend with increasing disinformation from foreign adversaries, which can cause confusion about election infrastructure and undermine voters' faith in the process," Kim Wyman, CISA's senior election security advisor, said in a statement last week.

"Now, when something goes wrong - and with 8,800 election jurisdictions across the country, something will go wrong somewhere - the innocuous can be made to look nefarious."

Meanwhile, the Associated Press reported on Tuesday that Twitter is struggling to respond to political misinformation and other harmful posts on the social media platform after Elon Musk fired roughly half of its workforce just days before the US midterm elections, according to employees who survived the cuts and an outside voting rights group.

The recent mass layoffs spared many of the people whose job it is to keep hate and misinformation off the social-media platform. Musk fired only 15 percent of those frontline content-moderation workers, compared to roughly 50 percent job cuts across the company, according to an executive. But in preparation for the layoffs, employees said the company also sharply reduced how many employees can look into a specific account's digital history and behaviour — a practice necessary to investigate if it's been used maliciously and take action to suspend it.

The developments are causing concern as the US midterm elections culminate on Tuesday. Though millions of Americans have already cast early and absentee ballots, millions more are expected to go to the polls to cast in-person votes. Election watchers fear the platform may not be equipped to handle hate speech, misinformation that could impact voter safety and security, and actors seeking to cast doubt on the legitimate winners of elections around the country.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Are the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro the best in their segment? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: CISA, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, Cybersecurity
Activision Blizzard Eyes Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 to End Sales Slump as Firm Reports 14 Percent Drop in Q3 Revenue
Vikram S Rocket Launch Window Announced, India's First Private Rocket Set to Launch Between November 12 and 16
Featured video of the day
iPad Pro: Should You Upgrade to M2?

Related Stories

Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency to Monitor US Midterm Elections Amid Security Concerns
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia G60 5G to Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today: All Details
  2. Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition Expanded to All in India: Check Price
  3. Lunar Eclipse 2022: How to Watch the Last Blood Moon Until 2025
  4. Oppo A58 5G With 90Hz Display, 50-Megapixel Main Camera Launched: Details
  5. Realme GT Neo 4 Key Specifications Tipped Again, May Get 144Hz Display
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme GT Neo 4 Key Specifications Tipped Again, Likely to Get 144Hz Display
  2. Nintendo Raises Annual Profit Forecast on Weaker Yen, Sells 6.68 Million Switch Unit in Six Months
  3. Vikram S Rocket Launch Window Announced, India's First Private Rocket Set to Launch Between November 12 and 16
  4. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency to Monitor US Midterm Elections Amid Security Concerns
  5. Activision Blizzard Eyes Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 to End Sales Slump as Firm Reports 14 Percent Drop in Q3 Revenue
  6. Mastercard CEO Bats for Crypto Laws, Says Long Way to Go for Crypto to Become Mainstream
  7. Elon Musk Twitter Takeover Raises Fears of Climate Misinformation Surge During COP27 Summit
  8. MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC Launched, New Vivo Flagship Teased to Get This Chipset: Details
  9. Redmi K60 Spotted on China 3C Certification Website, May Support 67W Fast Charging
  10. YouTube Shorts Rolling Out for Smart TVs: Here's All You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.