Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Activision Blizzard Eyes Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 to End Sales Slump as Firm Reports 14 Percent Drop in Q3 Revenue

Activision Blizzard Eyes Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 to End Sales Slump as Firm Reports 14 Percent Drop in Q3 Revenue

The success of Activision Blizzard's Call of Duty, an industry blockbuster since 2003, is a central concern of competition authorities in the EU and the UK.

By Agence France-Presse |  Updated: 8 November 2022 17:47 IST
Activision Blizzard Eyes Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 to End Sales Slump as Firm Reports 14 Percent Drop in Q3 Revenue

The company said Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II hit $1 billion in sales in just 10 days

Highlights
  • Microsoft is in the process of buying Activision Blizzard
  • Console and PC games saw big drops
  • Microsoft in January proposed its $69 billion bid for Activision Blizzard

US video game giant Activision Blizzard, which Microsoft is in the process of buying, on Monday reported lower sales for the fourth straight quarter, but said the success of its latest Call of Duty installment broke records.

The group saw its revenue decline in the third quarter by 14 percent to $1.78 billion(roughly Rs. 14,500 crore), with console and PC games seeing big drops.

The bright spot was mobile games with apps like Candy Crush and this year's Diablo Immortal performing well.

Too late to be included in the latest results, the company said Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II hit $1 billion (roughly Rs. 8,100 crore) in sales in just 10 days, the fastest release in franchise history.

This was making up for the lukewarm success of the 2021 installment, Call of Duty: Vanguard.

The success of Call of Duty, which has been an industry blockbuster since 2003, is a central concern of competition authorities in the EU and Britain, who fear Microsoft will make the franchise an exclusive offer on its Xbox console.

Microsoft has dismissed the suggestion, saying it would make no business sense to deny Sony's PlayStation.

US technology giant Microsoft in January announced its $69 billion (nearly Rs. 5,71,400 crore) bid to create the world's third biggest gaming company by revenue, behind China's Tencent and Japan's Sony.

Last month, Reuters reported that Microsoft had not offered any remedies to EU antitrust regulators reviewing its proposed $69 billion bid for Call of Duty maker Activision Blizzard ahead of an expected full-scale EU probe, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The US software company is betting on the acquisition to help it compete better with leaders Tencent and Sony, with the latter being a critic of the deal.

At the time, the European Commission, which is scheduled to finish its preliminary assessment of the deal by Tuesday, had stated that its website was up to date. The site showed that Microsoft had not provided concessions to the regulators ahead of the expected full-scale EU probe.

Are the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro the best in their segment? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Call of Duty: Vanguard

Call of Duty: Vanguard

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Beautiful cinema
  • Well-written single-player campaign
  • Great characters; interesting addition of special abilities
  • Champion Hill game mode and combat pacing in multiplayer
  • Bad
  • Single-player campaign is way too short
  • Campaign difficulty skewed towards easy
  • Multiplayer visuals and pace make it more challenging
  • Zombies mode is not ready yet
Read detailed Activision Call of Duty: Vanguard review
Genre Shooter
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Call of Duty
PEGI Rating 18+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Activision Blizzard, Call of Duty, Candy Crush, Microsoft
Mastercard CEO Bats for Crypto Laws, Says Long Way to Go for Crypto to Become Mainstream
Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency to Monitor US Midterm Elections Amid Security Concerns
Featured video of the day
LG G2: Artistic, Powerful Tech by LG

Related Stories

Activision Blizzard Eyes Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 to End Sales Slump as Firm Reports 14 Percent Drop in Q3 Revenue
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition Expanded to All in India: Check Price
  2. Nokia G60 5G to Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today: All Details
  3. Realme 10 Pro+ Display Features Teased Ahead of Launch: Detail
  4. India's First Private Rocket Could Be Launched Between November 12 and 16
  5. Bitcoin, Ether Prices Tumble After Binance's FTT Sell-Off News Picks Pace
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 10 Pro+ Display Features Teased Ahead of November 17 Launch: Details
  2. Realme GT Neo 4 Key Specifications Tipped Again, Likely to Get 144Hz Display
  3. Nintendo Raises Annual Profit Forecast on Weaker Yen, Sells 6.68 Million Switch Unit in Six Months
  4. Vikram S Rocket Launch Window Announced, India's First Private Rocket Set to Launch Between November 12 and 16
  5. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency to Monitor US Midterm Elections Amid Security Concerns
  6. Activision Blizzard Eyes Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 to End Sales Slump as Firm Reports 14 Percent Drop in Q3 Revenue
  7. Mastercard CEO Bats for Crypto Laws, Says Long Way to Go for Crypto to Become Mainstream
  8. Elon Musk Twitter Takeover Raises Fears of Climate Misinformation Surge During COP27 Summit
  9. MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC Launched, New Vivo Flagship Teased to Get This Chipset: Details
  10. Redmi K60 Spotted on China 3C Certification Website, May Support 67W Fast Charging
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.