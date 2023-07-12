Asus ROG Ally was launched in India on Wednesday as the company's first handheld gaming PC that runs on Windows 11. It sports a 7-inch LCD display and is designed to handle both AAA titles and simpler games at 1080p resolution. The Taiwanese firm launched the ROG Ally in two variants in global markets, with AMD's new Z1 and Z1 Extreme chipsets. The Indian variant will be equipped with the Z1 Extreme chip, paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of inbuilt storage. It has a 40Whr battery that can be charged at 65W over a USB Type-C port.

Asus ROG Ally price in India, availability

Asus ROG Ally price in India is set at Rs. 69,990 for the RC71L model with an AMD Z1 Extreme processor. It is available for purchase via the Asus e-shop and Flipkart, as well as the company's Asus stores and ROG stores.

Asus ROG Ally is powered by AMD's latest Z-series processor

The company says buyers can avail of a Rs. 2,000 cashback offer on no-cost EMI transactions from select banks. Customers who purchase the ROG Ally until July 15 will receive a case worth Rs. 2,000 at Rs. 1, according to Asus.

Asus ROG Ally specifications, features

Asus ROG Ally runs on Windows 11 out-of-the-box. It sports a 7-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 7ms response time, and up to 500 nits of peak brightness. The display has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and Gorilla Glass DX protection.

The RC71L model launched in India is powered by an octa-core 4nm AMD Z1 Extreme processor and AMD RDNA3 graphics with 4GB of VRAM (expandable up to 8GB). The handheld gaming PC features 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM along with 512GB of NVMe storage that can be expanded via a UHS-II MicroSD 4.0 card slot.

For connectivity, the Asus ROG Ally supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. It also has a USB Type-C port that is used to charge the console's 40Whr battery at 65W. It has two stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and features an array microphone with AI-backed noise cancellation technology. The console is equipped with thumbsticks, ABXY buttons, a D-pad, analogue triggers, and bumpers. It measures 280 x 111 x 21.2mm and weighs 608g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.