Asus ROG Ally X With 120Hz Display, Larger 80Wh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

The Asus ROG Ally X runs on Windows 11 and packs several significant upgrades over its predecessor.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 August 2024 16:24 IST
Asus ROG Ally X With 120Hz Display, Larger 80Wh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Asus

Asus ROG Ally X is the successor to 2023’s ROG Ally, according to the company

Highlights
  • Asus ROG Ally X comes with 24GB of RAM and 1TB SSD storage
  • It packs double the battery life of its predecessor, with 80Wh capacity
  • The handheld gaming PC comes with a 3-month Xbox Game Pass subscription
Asus ROG Ally X was launched in India on Monday. The handheld gaming device was introduced globally at Computex 2024 in June, boasting specifications such as a 7-inch 120Hz display and an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme CPU. It is the successor to the Asus ROG Ally (review), which debuted in April last year, and is claimed to pack significant upgrades, the most notable of which is a larger battery – one of the biggest areas of complaint with its predecessor.

Asus ROG Ally X Price in India

Asus ROG Ally X price in India has been set at Rs. 89,900 and will be available starting today in a single colourway: black. The handheld gaming device can be purchased from Asus ROG Store, Eshop, Flipkart, Amazon, and also via offline channels.

Asus ROG Ally X Specifications

Asus ROG Ally X carries similar specifications as its global counterpart. It sports a 7-inch full-HD touchscreen IPS display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a 7ms response time. Asus claims this screen has a peak brightness of up to 500 nits and has 100 percent sRGB coverage. For protection, it has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on top. To tackle issues such as screen tearing, the company has equipped the gaming handheld with AMD's FreeSync Premium technology.

In terms of dimensions, the Asus ROG Ally X measures 28.0 x 11.1 x 2.47 and weighs 678g. It is powered by a 4nm AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme chipset under the hood, featuring a Zen 4 architecture with 8 cores and a peak clock speed of 5.10 GHz. The processor is paired with an RDNA 3 GPU and 24GB of LPDDR5X dual-channel on-board RAM. In terms of storage, it is equipped with a 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD that is expandable up to 4TB. The device runs on Windows 11.

For an enhanced gaming experience, the Asus ROG Ally X features a dual-speaker system with Smart Amplifier Technology and support for Dolby Atmos. Additionally, its in-built array microphone gets Hi-Res certification and comes with AI noise cancellation technology.

In terms of connectivity, the Asus Ally X gets a Thunderbolt 4 port with DisplayPort support, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a UHS-II microSD card reader. It also supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 technologies. The handheld is backed by an 80Wh 4-cell Li-ion battery – double the capacity offered by its predecessor. The gaming device supports 65W charging via USB Type-C.

