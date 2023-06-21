Technology News
Asus ROG Ally will be available to purchase for one day on July 7 during a flash sale on Flipkart, before the device is launched in India.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 21 June 2023 19:34 IST
Photo Credit: Asus

Asus ROG Ally sports a 7-inch full-HD IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate

Highlights
  • Asus ROG Ally is the company's first Windows-powered gaming console
  • The device is powered by AMD's recently introduced Z1 Extreme APU
  • The Asus ROG Ally will be launched in India on July 12

Asus ROG Ally will be launched in India on July 12, the company announced on Wednesday. The Taiwanese firm's first Windows-powered handheld gaming console will go on sale during a flash sale on Flipkart for one day on July 7, according to Asus. Last week, Asus teased the arrival of the ROG Ally via a Twitter post. The gaming console sports a 7-inch full-HD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by AMD's recently introduced Z1 Extreme APU, paired with 16GB of RAM.

Asus ROG Ally price in India, availability

Asus ROG Ally will be priced at Rs. 69,990 in India.  The device will be launched in India on July 12, and will go on sale for one day on July 7 as part of a flash sale on Flipkart. The device will be available for purchase in India via the Asus e-shop and Flipkart, as well as Asus Exclusive Stores and ROG Stores in the country

The company has also announced that the first 200 customers to purchase the Asus ROG Ally, after registering for a promotion on the company's website, will receive a complimentary ROG Ally case worth Rs. 2,000.

Asus ROG Ally specifications, features (expected)

The Asus ROG Ally that was recently introduced in the US and global markets runs on Windows 11. It is powered with AMD's Z1 and Z1 Extreme chips with AMD RDNA3 graphics paired with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. To store your games, you get 512GB of NVMe storage. 

This handheld gaming console sports a 7-inch full-HD (1,920x1080 pixels) IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 7ms response time, and up to 500 nits of peak brightness. The Asus ROG Ally is equipped with ABXY buttons, thumbsticks, a D-pad, bumpers, and analogue triggers. 

On the connectivity front, the Asus ROG Ally supports Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and a USB Type-C port. It has a dual speaker setup with Dolby Atmos and an array microphone with AI noise cancellation technology. The console runs on a 40Whr battery with support for 65W wired charging, according to the company.

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
David Delima
David Delima
David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima.
