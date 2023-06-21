Asus ROG Ally will be launched in India on July 12, the company announced on Wednesday. The Taiwanese firm's first Windows-powered handheld gaming console will go on sale during a flash sale on Flipkart for one day on July 7, according to Asus. Last week, Asus teased the arrival of the ROG Ally via a Twitter post. The gaming console sports a 7-inch full-HD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by AMD's recently introduced Z1 Extreme APU, paired with 16GB of RAM.

Asus ROG Ally price in India, availability

Asus ROG Ally will be priced at Rs. 69,990 in India. The device will be launched in India on July 12, and will go on sale for one day on July 7 as part of a flash sale on Flipkart. The device will be available for purchase in India via the Asus e-shop and Flipkart, as well as Asus Exclusive Stores and ROG Stores in the country

The company has also announced that the first 200 customers to purchase the Asus ROG Ally, after registering for a promotion on the company's website, will receive a complimentary ROG Ally case worth Rs. 2,000.

Asus ROG Ally specifications, features (expected)

The Asus ROG Ally that was recently introduced in the US and global markets runs on Windows 11. It is powered with AMD's Z1 and Z1 Extreme chips with AMD RDNA3 graphics paired with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. To store your games, you get 512GB of NVMe storage.

This handheld gaming console sports a 7-inch full-HD (1,920x1080 pixels) IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 7ms response time, and up to 500 nits of peak brightness. The Asus ROG Ally is equipped with ABXY buttons, thumbsticks, a D-pad, bumpers, and analogue triggers.

On the connectivity front, the Asus ROG Ally supports Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and a USB Type-C port. It has a dual speaker setup with Dolby Atmos and an array microphone with AI noise cancellation technology. The console runs on a 40Whr battery with support for 65W wired charging, according to the company.

