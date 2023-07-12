Technology News

iQoo 12 is likely to launch in China by the end of this year.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 July 2023 13:08 IST
iQoo 12 is expected to launch as a successor to the iQoo 11 (pictured)

Highlights
  • iQoo 12 will reportedly pack up to 16GB RAM
  • The phone could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
  • iQoo 12 is tipped to sport a triple rear camera setup

iQoo 11 was unveiled in India earlier this year in February and now the company is reportedly gearing up to launch the iQoo 12 in China. Ahead of any official details, the phone's specifications including processor, RAM, as well as display and other features have recently been leaked on Weibo. The purported iQoo 12 is tipped to come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC paired with up to 16GB RAM.

According to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station, iQoo is working on a successor to iQoo 11 series of smartphones i.e, iQoo 12 series, which may debut later this year. The rumoured iQoo 12 handset is tipped to be powered by Qualcomm's yet-to-be-announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, paired with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage. The tipster also claims that the phone will pack a triple rear camera headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor.

Meanwhile, the phone is also said to come with a flat display with AMOLED panel, 2K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. Furthermore, the iQoo 12 could support 100W fast charging support.

The smartphone is expected to be launched as a successor to the iQoo 11 5G, which was launched earlier this year in India. The handset is available in 8GB RAM + 256GB and 16GB RAM + 256GB storage configurations. It sports a 6.78-inch 2K E6 AMOLED display with 1,800 nits of peak brightness and a 144Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, the iQoo 11 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM. The handset runs on Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13. It packs a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel ISOCELL GN5 main sensor with OIS support, a 13-megapixel telephoto/ portrait sensor, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. There is also a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front. 

The iQoo Neo 7 packs a lot of power at an affordable price. But did the company cut the right corners to keep the price low? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

iQoo 12, iQoo 12 specification, iQoo
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
