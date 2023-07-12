Technology News

Reserve Bank of India Calls on More Lenders to Take Part in Pilot for Retail Digital Rupee: Report

RBI last year began trials using CBDCs, termed e-rupees, in both the wholesale and retail markets.

By Reuters | Updated: 12 July 2023 12:23 IST
Reserve Bank of India Calls on More Lenders to Take Part in Pilot for Retail Digital Rupee: Report

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

RBI aims to reach a target of one million CBDC transactions per day by the end of this year

Highlights
  • RBI reportedly asked smaller banks to seek feedback from current members
  • Large lenders are participating in the pilot project now
  • RBI is trying to increase transaction of CBDCs

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has called on a wider set of lenders to take part in pilot programmes using the central bank digital currency (CBDC) as it tries to increase transactions, three bankers told Reuters on Wednesday.

Nearly two dozen central banks across emerging and advanced economies are expected to have digital currencies in circulation by the end of the decade, the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) found in a survey, published on Monday.

Last year, the RBI began trials using CBDCs, termed e-rupees, in both the wholesale and retail markets.

Currently, large state-owned and private lenders, including State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Yes Bank, are among those participating in the pilot project.

"The RBI has asked smaller banks to either tie up with fintech players or develop their systems to start CBDC pilots this year," said the technology head of a state-owned bank, who attended the meeting with RBI officials on Tuesday.

"We will now have to float tenders to get interested fintech partners on board and evaluate the costs involved. This process is expected to take about four-five months."

The bankers did not wish to be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

The RBI aims to reach a target of one million CBDC transactions per day by the end of this year, RBI deputy governor T Rabi Sankar said on Tuesday.

There were 1.3 million customers and 0.3 million merchants, who used CBDC as of June 2023, he said.

"By getting more banks to participate in the pilots, the RBI wants to see if there are any glitches in implementation and conduct pilots on a large user base," said another banker with a state-owned bank.

"We are in the advanced stage of submitting a CBDC pilot request to the RBI. We expect the approval to come in the next one-two months."

The central bank has also asked smaller banks to seek feedback from those currently conducting the pilots, the bankers said.

The RBI did not immediately respond to a Reuters' email seeking comment.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications. We discuss this and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: RBI, Reserve Bank of India, central bank digital currency, Digital Rupee, E Rupee, CBDC
Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin, Ether See Minor Losses, Small Gains Spike Up Uniswap, Monero Prices
iQoo 12 Processor, RAM Details Leaked Online; Could Launch Later This Year

Related Stories

Reserve Bank of India Calls on More Lenders to Take Part in Pilot for Retail Digital Rupee: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V29 Pro Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench With 12GB RAM, Android 13
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 Price Tipped Again: Check Here
  3. Asus ROG Ally With AMD's Z1 Extreme Chip Debuts in India at This Price
  4. Nothing Phone 2 With 50-Megapixel Rear Cameras Debuts in India: See Price
  5. iPhone 14 to Get a Discount During Amazon Prime Day Sale: See Offer Price
  6. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE With Snapdragon 888 SoC Debuts in India at This Price
  7. iQoo 12 Processor, RAM Details Leaked Online: Check Here
  8. Vivo Y27 5G Listed Online With This MediaTek Dimensity Chipset
  9. Nothing Phone 2 First Impressions: Sticking to the Formula
  10. Amazon Prime Day 2023: Here Are the Phones Going on Sale This Weekend
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Working on Android Feature That Auto Enables Airplane Mode During a Flight: Report
  2. Wipro Commits $1 Billion Investment Into AI, Plans to Train 2.5 Lakh Employees on AI
  3. HP Envy x360 15 Series With Latest Intel and AMD CPUs, 15.6-Inch OLED Display Launched in India: Details
  4. Millions Poured Into Olympix Startup as Web3, AI Bond Saddle on Upward Curve: Details
  5. Application of AI in Finance Causes Imbalance if "Unleashed Unfettered", Warns UK Financial Watchdog
  6. Asus ROG Ally With 7-inch LCD Display, AMD Z1 Extreme Processor Launched in India: Details
  7. Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 Reportedly Listed on 3C Website, Could Offer 67W Fast Charging Support
  8. Vivo Y27 5G With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, Dimensity 6020 Chipset Listed Online: All Details
  9. Amazon Touts Its Low-Cost Cloud Computing in Generative AI Race
  10. iQoo 12 Processor, RAM Details Leaked Online; Could Launch Later This Year
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.