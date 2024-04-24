Gigabyte has introduced the Aorus CO49DQ, a new QD-OLED gaming monitor, in India. The 49-inch monitor sports an extra-wide curved QD-OLED display with 5120 x 1440 pixel resolution and a high refresh rate of 144Hz ideal for gaming. Gigabyte claims that the Aorus CO49DQ comes with AI-powered features, two five-watt speakers, and a three-year warranty. The new gaming monitor will be available to buy in India starting April 31.

Gigabyte Aorus CO49DQ price in India

The latest gaming monitor from Gigabyte is priced at Rs. 1,29,000. It will be available online and at authorised Gigabyte dealerships across India starting April 31.

Gigabyte Aorus CO49DQ specifications, features

Aorus CO49DQ features a 49-inch extra-wide curved QD-OLED display with a 5120 x 1440 pixels dual quad HD 10-bit panel that sports 144Hz refresh rate, 32:9 aspect ratio, and 99 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut. According to Gigabyte, the ultra-wide screen on the monitor is equivalent to two 26-inch screens in the 16:9 format. The curved display also sports a radius of 1800R, which according to Gigabyte eliminates screen edges and boosts immersion while gaming or handling productivity tasks.

The monitor features a response time of 0.03ms and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro for smooth gaming performance. Gigabyte claims that the monitor's OLED Care feature runs AI-based presets in the background with minimal interference while performing other tasks. According to the company, the monitor uses an AI-based algorithm to minimise the risks of burn-in issues.

Aorus' new monitor boasts high colour accuracy, as well, featuring 10-bit colour depth and a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio. According to Gigabyte, the Aorus CO49DQ fulfils the requirements of the VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 standard, thus making it fit for tasks like video editing, as well.

The Aorus CO49DQ also comes with an exclusive KVM switch that lets users switch between multiple devices while using the same keyboard and mouse. This feature will work alongside Picture-in-Picture (PiP) and Picture-By-Picture (PbP) modes, Gigabyte said.

Connectivity options on the Aorus CO49DQ monitor include two HDMI 2.1 and a DisplayPort 1.4 port. It also comes with dual five-watt speakers and a built-in power supply (72W AC power input).

