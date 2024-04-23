Technology News
Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i Refreshed With Intel Core Ultra 9 Processor in India: Price, Features

Lenovo's newest laptop features a 14-inch OLED display with 2.8K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

Written by Manas Mitul, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 April 2024 19:05 IST
Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i Refreshed With Intel Core Ultra 9 Processor in India: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Lenovo

The Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i's display is TUV Eyesafe certified for low blue light emissions

Highlights
  • The Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i comes with up to 32GB of RAM
  • The laptop starts at Rs. 1,09,990 in India
  • Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i is available in a single Artic Grey colourway
Lenovo refreshed its IdeaPad Pro 5i laptop with the latest AI-focussed Intel Core Ultra 9 processors in India on Tuesday. The creator-focussed laptop features a 14-inch 2.8K OLED display and claims up to 1.5 hours of battery life on a single charge. The Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i is built to military-grade standards and comes in an Arctic Grey colourway. Lenovo's latest laptop also offers users full customisation options to build above the base model configuration according to their needs.

Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i price, availability

Pricing for the newest Intel Core Ultra-powered laptop in India starts at Rs. 1,09,990. The Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i comes in a single Arctic Grey colour option and is available to buy on the Lenovo website, the company's exclusive stores, e-commerce websites like Amazon and Flipkart, and other offline retailers starting April 23.

Lenovo is also providing a limited time offer that lets customers avail a five percent cashback of up to Rs. 10,000 on all custom orders.

Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i specifications

The Windows 11-powered IdeaPad Pro 5i features a 14-inch OLED screen with 2.8K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 100 percent coverage the DCI-P3 spectrum. The display is also TUV Eyesafe certified for low blue light emissions.

Lenovo's IdeaPad Pro 5i is powered by the latest AI-focussed Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor, paired with up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB SSD storage. The laptop packs an 84Wh battery, with Lenovo claiming up to 11.5 hours of battery life on a single charge. The battery capabilities are supported by Lenovo's Rapid Charge Express technology, that claims to charge the laptop for up to three hours of runtime in just 15 minutes.

The laptop features Dolby Atmos speakers and meets MIL-STD-810H military-grade build standard. The Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i also comes with cooling capabilities of up to 115W TDP and weighs 1.46 kg.

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 2880x1800 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Intel Core Ultra 9
RAM 32GB
OS Windows 11 Pro
SSD 1TB
Graphics Intel Arc GPU
Weight 1.46 kg
Lenovo, Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i, Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i Launch, Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i Price, IdeaPad, Intel, Intel Core Ultra, AI
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
