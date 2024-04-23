Lenovo refreshed its IdeaPad Pro 5i laptop with the latest AI-focussed Intel Core Ultra 9 processors in India on Tuesday. The creator-focussed laptop features a 14-inch 2.8K OLED display and claims up to 1.5 hours of battery life on a single charge. The Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i is built to military-grade standards and comes in an Arctic Grey colourway. Lenovo's latest laptop also offers users full customisation options to build above the base model configuration according to their needs.

Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i price, availability

Pricing for the newest Intel Core Ultra-powered laptop in India starts at Rs. 1,09,990. The Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i comes in a single Arctic Grey colour option and is available to buy on the Lenovo website, the company's exclusive stores, e-commerce websites like Amazon and Flipkart, and other offline retailers starting April 23.

Lenovo is also providing a limited time offer that lets customers avail a five percent cashback of up to Rs. 10,000 on all custom orders.

Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i specifications

The Windows 11-powered IdeaPad Pro 5i features a 14-inch OLED screen with 2.8K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 100 percent coverage the DCI-P3 spectrum. The display is also TUV Eyesafe certified for low blue light emissions.

Lenovo's IdeaPad Pro 5i is powered by the latest AI-focussed Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor, paired with up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB SSD storage. The laptop packs an 84Wh battery, with Lenovo claiming up to 11.5 hours of battery life on a single charge. The battery capabilities are supported by Lenovo's Rapid Charge Express technology, that claims to charge the laptop for up to three hours of runtime in just 15 minutes.

The laptop features Dolby Atmos speakers and meets MIL-STD-810H military-grade build standard. The Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i also comes with cooling capabilities of up to 115W TDP and weighs 1.46 kg.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.