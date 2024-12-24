Nvidia is speculated to launch its RTX 50-series GPUs at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025 which kicks off on January 7 in Las Vegas. Ahead of the anticipated announcement, the HP Omen Max 16 has been leaked, equipped with the GeForce RTX 5080 GPU, as per claims on social media by a tipster. This revelation also corroborates the recently leaked Intel Arrow Lake processors and the purported HP laptop might be powered by one of the chipsets likely to debut next month at the world's largest technology showcase.

HP Omen Max 16 Specifications (Expected)

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), tipster @MysteryLupin shared images of what looks like marketing material for the HP Omen Max 16. As per the details, the purported laptop could be equipped with a 16-inch screen, measure 10.59 x 14.04 x 1.08 inches in terms of dimensions, and weigh approximately 2.68kg.

The HP Omen Max 16 may be powered by the Intel Core Ultra 9 275 HX processor under the hood, paired with 32GB of DDR5 RAM operating at 5,600MHz and 1TB of PCIe Gen 4 NVMe M.2 SSD storage. It is also tipped to feature Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU with 16GB of VRAM, which is expected to be launched at CES 2025.

While the leak does not reveal any other specifications of the purported laptop, images suggest it will be equipped with a backlit RGB keyboard and sport a chassis with a matte black finish.

Nvidia Launches at CES 2025

According to reports, Nvidia is gearing up to launch several products at the technology showcase in Las Vegas. CEO Jensen Huang is confirmed to host a keynote at the Las Vegas Convention Centre. The company is speculated to unveil as many as five graphic cards as part of its upcoming RTX 50-series, including the RTX 5070, RTX 5080, and RTX 5090 GPUs — all based on its Blackwell architecture.