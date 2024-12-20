Technology News
Lenovo ThinkBook Plus With World’s First Rollable Display Tipped to Debut at CES 2025

Leaked images suggest that it will support AI capabilities and have a dedicated Copilot key.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 December 2024 12:52 IST
Photo Credit: Evan Blass

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus is tipped to have a rollable screen which expands upwards

Highlights
  • ThinkBook Plus is tipped to be world’s first laptop with rollable screen
  • The laptop is speculated to have AI capabilities and a Copilot key
  • A similar concept device was first teased in 2022 by Lenovo
Lenovo has been showing off a laptop with a rollable screen as a concept for years and now it appears that its retail counterpart might finally be unveiled. According to a reliable tipster, the Chinese company is gearing up to debut the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025 which kicks off from January 7 in Las Vegas. It is speculated to be the world's first-ever retail laptop with a rollable display.

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Launch Tipped

Tiipster Evan Blass' latest leakmail suggests the launch timeline of the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus along with several snapshots of the device. It appears to be largely based on the concept which was first teased in October 2022 and was showcased at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 in Barcelona.

The purported device is tipped to have a screen which expands vertically upwards to reveal more real estate beneath. The tipster did not reveal any specifications of the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus but the leaked images suggest that it will support artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and have a dedicated Copilot key. The rest of its design is pretty similar to existing Lenovo laptops, with the ThinkBook branding placed at the back.

The images also showcase some of the use cases possible with the rollable screen. A user might be able to watch YouTube content and work simultaneously. This is in line with the company's ambitions revealed by Luca Rossi, President of Lenovo's Intelligent Devices Group at the Lenovo Tech World conference in 2022.

At the time, the executive said that rollable laptops “will bring multitasking, browsing, and mobility applications to another level. I believe form factor innovation is a very dynamic space, and you will continue to see Lenovo's innovation here.”

Now, it seems like the company is gearing up to unveil it at the world's biggest technology show next month.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
