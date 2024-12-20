Lenovo has been showing off a laptop with a rollable screen as a concept for years and now it appears that its retail counterpart might finally be unveiled. According to a reliable tipster, the Chinese company is gearing up to debut the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025 which kicks off from January 7 in Las Vegas. It is speculated to be the world's first-ever retail laptop with a rollable display.

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Launch Tipped

Tiipster Evan Blass' latest leakmail suggests the launch timeline of the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus along with several snapshots of the device. It appears to be largely based on the concept which was first teased in October 2022 and was showcased at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 in Barcelona.

The purported device is tipped to have a screen which expands vertically upwards to reveal more real estate beneath. The tipster did not reveal any specifications of the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus but the leaked images suggest that it will support artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and have a dedicated Copilot key. The rest of its design is pretty similar to existing Lenovo laptops, with the ThinkBook branding placed at the back.

The images also showcase some of the use cases possible with the rollable screen. A user might be able to watch YouTube content and work simultaneously. This is in line with the company's ambitions revealed by Luca Rossi, President of Lenovo's Intelligent Devices Group at the Lenovo Tech World conference in 2022.

At the time, the executive said that rollable laptops “will bring multitasking, browsing, and mobility applications to another level. I believe form factor innovation is a very dynamic space, and you will continue to see Lenovo's innovation here.”

Now, it seems like the company is gearing up to unveil it at the world's biggest technology show next month.