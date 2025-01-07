HP on Monday unveiled the Omen Max 16 gaming laptop at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025 in Las Vegas. Advertised as the company's most powerful gaming laptop ever, it comes equipped with up to Intel Core Ultra 9 processor and Nvidia's top-of-the-line GeForce RTX 50 series laptop GPU. Alongside the Omen Max 16, HP also debuted the OMEN 32x Smart Gaming Monitor which comes with built-in Google TV, as well as other peripherals like HyperX Pulsefire Saga mice and an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven performance optimisation tool dubbed Omen AI.

HP Omen Max 16, Omen 32x Smart Gaming Monitor, HyperX Pulsefire Saga Price

HP Omen Max 16 price starts at $1,699 (roughly Rs. 1,46,000) and will be available for purchase in the coming months. It is available in two colourways — Ceramic White and Shadow Black.

Meanwhile, the HP Omen 32x Smart Gaming Monitor costs $749.99 (roughly Rs. 64,000) and can be purchased from the official brand website starting in April. The HP HyperX Pulsefire Saga Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse is expected to be available in March for a starting price of $119.99 (roughly Rs. 10,000) and the standard variant is priced at $79.99 (roughly Rs. 7,000).

HP Omen Max 16, Omen 32x Smart Gaming Monitor Specifications

With the HP Omen Max 16, customers can opt for either up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor or an AMD Ryzen AI 9 chip, as per the company. Both models can be equipped with up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM. The new Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 Series Laptop GPUs complement the chipset, powered by Nvidia's Blackwell architecture.

For improved heat dissipation, HP announced a new material called Omen Cryo Compound which combines liquid metal and metal grease. It is paired with the Omen Tempest Cooling Pro architecture and Fan Cleaner technology to deliver sufficient cooling performance. Customers can opt for a front RGB light bar and a HyperX-inspired lattice-less, optional per-key RGB keyboard with the HP Omen Max 16 — both of which can be customised for different lighting effects via the Omen Light Studio.

HP Omen 32x Smart Gaming Monitor Offers Visuals in 4K 144Hz

Photo Credit: HP

HP says its new 32x Smart Gaming Monitor sports a 4K screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. It supports consoles, laptops, desktops, peripherals, and Android smartphones, enabling users to switch between them. The company claims this product is its first offering which comes with built-in Google TV. It also allows direct streaming from the display for up to four platforms without the need for external hardware or software.

HP HyperX Pulsefire Saga Series Mice Specifications

HP's new Pulsefire Saga series mice comprise two models — HyperX Pulsefire Saga Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse and HyperX Pulsefire Saga Gaming Mouse. Both models are equipped with interchangeable parts. With eight parts in the box, HP says gamers can customise the mice with up to 16 different combinations. The company also offers a 3D print file on Printables.com for creating custom variations at home.

HP HyperX Pulsefire Saga Series Mice Has 16 Customisation Combinations

Photo Credit: HP

The HP HyperX Pulsefire Saga Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse has dual wireless capabilities, while users can take advantage of the Instant Pair feature to connect it with select Omen laptops without requiring a dongle.

HP Omen AI

At CES 2025, HP has also introduced Omen AI Beta, which is offered as an AI-powered one-click software solution tailored for each game. Through this, users can get recommendations related to OS, hardware and game settings based on their gaming machine. HP says this negates the need for searching on forums or troubleshooting.

Leveraging AI, it is claimed to have game-learning capabilities which continuously adjust parameters and settings for optimal gaming performance. Currently available in beta, the software supports Counter-Strike 2 but will be expanded to support other popular titles over time.