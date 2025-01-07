Technology News
CES 2025: HP Omen Max 16 With Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 Series GPU Unveiled; Omen 32x Smart Gaming Monitor Debuts

Customers can opt for either up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 or an AMD Ryzen AI 9 CPU.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 January 2025 18:37 IST
Photo Credit: HP

HP Omen Max 16 is offered with an optional front RGB light bar and HyperX-inspired RGB keyboard

Highlights
  • HP Omen Max 16 features Intel Core Ultra 9 or AMD Ryzen AI 9 processors
  • The Omen 32x Monitor includes built-in Google TV and a 144Hz refresh rate
  • HP introduces Omen AI for performance optimisation tailored to each game
HP on Monday unveiled the Omen Max 16 gaming laptop at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025 in Las Vegas. Advertised as the company's most powerful gaming laptop ever, it comes equipped with up to Intel Core Ultra 9 processor and Nvidia's top-of-the-line GeForce RTX 50 series laptop GPU. Alongside the Omen Max 16, HP also debuted the OMEN 32x Smart Gaming Monitor which comes with built-in Google TV, as well as other peripherals like HyperX Pulsefire Saga mice and an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven performance optimisation tool dubbed Omen AI.

HP Omen Max 16, Omen 32x Smart Gaming Monitor, HyperX Pulsefire Saga Price

HP Omen Max 16 price starts at $1,699 (roughly Rs. 1,46,000) and will be available for purchase in the coming months. It is available in two colourways — Ceramic White and Shadow Black.

Meanwhile, the HP Omen 32x Smart Gaming Monitor costs $749.99 (roughly Rs. 64,000) and can be purchased from the official brand website starting in April. The HP HyperX Pulsefire Saga Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse is expected to be available in March for a starting price of $119.99 (roughly Rs. 10,000) and the standard variant is priced at $79.99 (roughly Rs. 7,000).

HP Omen Max 16, Omen 32x Smart Gaming Monitor Specifications

With the HP Omen Max 16, customers can opt for either up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor or an AMD Ryzen AI 9 chip, as per the company. Both models can be equipped with up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM. The new Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 Series Laptop GPUs complement the chipset, powered by Nvidia's Blackwell architecture.

For improved heat dissipation, HP announced a new material called Omen Cryo Compound which combines liquid metal and metal grease. It is paired with the Omen Tempest Cooling Pro architecture and Fan Cleaner technology to deliver sufficient cooling performance. Customers can opt for a front RGB light bar and a HyperX-inspired lattice-less, optional per-key RGB keyboard with the HP Omen Max 16 — both of which can be customised for different lighting effects via the Omen Light Studio.

hp gaming monitor HP Omen 32x Smart Gaming Monitor

HP Omen 32x Smart Gaming Monitor Offers Visuals in 4K 144Hz
Photo Credit: HP

HP says its new 32x Smart Gaming Monitor sports a 4K screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. It supports consoles, laptops, desktops, peripherals, and Android smartphones, enabling users to switch between them. The company claims this product is its first offering which comes with built-in Google TV. It also allows direct streaming from the display for up to four platforms without the need for external hardware or software.

HP HyperX Pulsefire Saga Series Mice Specifications

HP's new Pulsefire Saga series mice comprise two models — HyperX Pulsefire Saga Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse and HyperX Pulsefire Saga Gaming Mouse. Both models are equipped with interchangeable parts. With eight parts in the box, HP says gamers can customise the mice with up to 16 different combinations. The company also offers a 3D print file on Printables.com for creating custom variations at home.

hp hyperx mice HP HyperX Pulsefire Saga

HP HyperX Pulsefire Saga Series Mice Has 16 Customisation Combinations
Photo Credit: HP

The HP HyperX Pulsefire Saga Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse has dual wireless capabilities, while users can take advantage of the Instant Pair feature to connect it with select Omen laptops without requiring a dongle.

HP Omen AI

At CES 2025, HP has also introduced Omen AI Beta, which is offered as an AI-powered one-click software solution tailored for each game. Through this, users can get recommendations related to OS, hardware and game settings based on their gaming machine. HP says this negates the need for searching on forums or troubleshooting.

Leveraging AI, it is claimed to have game-learning capabilities which continuously adjust parameters and settings for optimal gaming performance. Currently available in beta, the software supports Counter-Strike 2 but will be expanded to support other popular titles over time.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2025 hub.

Further reading: HP Omen Max 16, HP Omen Max 16 specifications, HP Omen Max 16 launch, HP, CES 2025
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, Zephyrus G16 With Up to AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 CPU, Nvidia RTX 5080 Unveiled at CES 2025
