Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • HP Omen Max 16 With Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 Graphics Launched in India

HP Omen Max 16 With Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 Graphics Launched in India

The HP Omen Max 16 is equipped with a 83Wh Li-ion battery that can be charged at 330W using the included power adapter.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 16 April 2025 14:39 IST
HP Omen Max 16 With Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 Graphics Launched in India

HP Omen Max 16 sports a 16-inch IPS LCD screen with a 240Hz refresh rate

Highlights
  • HP Omen Max 16 runs on Windows 11
  • The laptop is equipped with 32GB of RAM
  • The HP Omen Max 16 packs n 83Wh Li-ion battery
Advertisement

HP Omen Max 16 was launched in India on Wednesday, and the company's latest gaming laptop is equipped with a 24-core Intel Core Ultra 9 processor, paired with up to 32GB of RAM. It also features an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 GPU and 1TB SSD storage. The HP Omen Max 16 sports a 16-inch IPS LCD screen with up to 240Hz refresh rate. The laptop offers Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, and it ships with a 330W power adapter that is claimed to charge the device to 50 percent in 30 minutes.

HP Omen Max 16 Price in India, Availability

HP Omen Max 16 price in India starts at Rs. 3,09,999. The gaming laptop is sold in a Shadow Black colourway. It is available to purchase via Amazon or the HP online store.

Buyers can avail of up to Rs. 10,000 instant cashback when opting for no-cost EMI payment via the company's online store. The offer is valid on Bank of Baroda, Yes Bank, SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, IDFC First Bank, and American Express credit cards.

HP Omen Max 16 Specifications, Features

The HP Omen Max 16 runs on Windows 11 out-of-the-box and features a beta version of Omen AI optimisations. It sports a 16-inch WQXGA (2,560×1,600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a refresh rate that ranges between 60Hz and 240Hz and up to 500nits peak brightness.

omen max 16 hp inline HP Omen Max 16

HP Omen Max 16
Photo Credit: HP

 

HP has equipped the Omen Max 16 with a 24-core Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX CPU, along with 32GB of DDR5 RAM. It has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 GPU with 16GB of GDDR7 memory. You get up to 1TB of SSD storage on the HP Omen Max 16.

Connectivity options on the HP Omen Max 16 include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, an Ethernet port, and a combo audio jack. The laptop features a 1080p IR camera and dual array digital microphones.

The HP Omen Max 16 is equipped with a 6-cell 83Wh Li-ion battery that can be charged at 330W using the included power adapter. The company claims that the laptop can be charged to 50 percent in 30 minutes. Besides, it measures 356.5×269×24.8mm and weighs 2.68kg.

HP Omen Max 16 Laptop

HP Omen Max 16 Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 16.00-inch
Display resolution 2560x1600 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Intel Core Ultra 9
RAM 32GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 1TB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080
Weight 2.68 kg
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: HP Omen Max 16, HP Omen Max 16 Price in India, HP Omen Max 16 Specifications, HP Omen, HP
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Apple to Reorganise Sales Division With Departure of Enterprise Chief

Related Stories

HP Omen Max 16 With Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 Graphics Launched in India
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OpenAI Could Soon Enter the Social Media Space to Take on Meta and X
  2. Vivo X200 Ultra Camera Details Teased Ahead of April 21 Launch
  3. CMF Buds 2 Full Specifications Revealed Ahead of Launch
  4. Infinix Note 50s 5G+ Key Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch
  5. Apple Rolls Out iOS 18.5 Public Beta 1 Update With These Changes
  6. HP Omen Max 16 With Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 Graphics Launched in India
  7. Honor Power With a Massive 8,000mAh Battery Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. CMF Phone 2 Pro Chipset Details Revealed Ahead of April 28 Launch
  2. Polygon to Shift Focus to Stablecoins Amid Rising Institutional Interest
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 5 Leaked Renders Suggest Rear Panel Design and Camera Layout
  4. Infinix Note 40 Series Confirmed to Get Android 15-Based XOS 15 Update in This Quarter
  5. Anthropic Is Reportedly Working on a Voice Mode Feature for Claude
  6. Android Smartphones Get Auto-Restart Security Feature With Latest Google Play Services Update
  7. Vivo X200 Ultra Camera Capabilities Teased; Confirmed to Pack Sony LYT-818 Sensors
  8. Scientists Develop Self-Healing Stretchable Lithium Batteries With Enhanced Durability
  9. Baldur's Gate 3 Final Patch Brings Cross Play, Photo Mode and More as Larian Moves on to Next Project
  10. Google Is Rolling Out Veo 2 Video Generation AI Model to Gemini Advanced Users
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »