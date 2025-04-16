HP Omen Max 16 was launched in India on Wednesday, and the company's latest gaming laptop is equipped with a 24-core Intel Core Ultra 9 processor, paired with up to 32GB of RAM. It also features an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 GPU and 1TB SSD storage. The HP Omen Max 16 sports a 16-inch IPS LCD screen with up to 240Hz refresh rate. The laptop offers Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, and it ships with a 330W power adapter that is claimed to charge the device to 50 percent in 30 minutes.

HP Omen Max 16 Price in India, Availability

HP Omen Max 16 price in India starts at Rs. 3,09,999. The gaming laptop is sold in a Shadow Black colourway. It is available to purchase via Amazon or the HP online store.

Buyers can avail of up to Rs. 10,000 instant cashback when opting for no-cost EMI payment via the company's online store. The offer is valid on Bank of Baroda, Yes Bank, SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, IDFC First Bank, and American Express credit cards.

HP Omen Max 16 Specifications, Features

The HP Omen Max 16 runs on Windows 11 out-of-the-box and features a beta version of Omen AI optimisations. It sports a 16-inch WQXGA (2,560×1,600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a refresh rate that ranges between 60Hz and 240Hz and up to 500nits peak brightness.

HP Omen Max 16

Photo Credit: HP

HP has equipped the Omen Max 16 with a 24-core Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX CPU, along with 32GB of DDR5 RAM. It has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 GPU with 16GB of GDDR7 memory. You get up to 1TB of SSD storage on the HP Omen Max 16.

Connectivity options on the HP Omen Max 16 include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, an Ethernet port, and a combo audio jack. The laptop features a 1080p IR camera and dual array digital microphones.

The HP Omen Max 16 is equipped with a 6-cell 83Wh Li-ion battery that can be charged at 330W using the included power adapter. The company claims that the laptop can be charged to 50 percent in 30 minutes. Besides, it measures 356.5×269×24.8mm and weighs 2.68kg.