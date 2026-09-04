Lenovo unveiled its new range of laptops and PCs at IFA 2026 in Berlin. The brand has unveiled the new IdeaPad Vibe series, Yoga Pro 9n, Yoga 9n 2-in-1, IdeaCentre AIO i and ThinkBook 14 Gen 9 models. The new devices ship with AI features. The Lenovo Yoga Pro 9n and Yoga 9n 2-in-1 run on Nvidia's RTX Spark platform. Lenovo IdeaPad Vibe comes in 14-inch and 15-inch sizes, with Snapdragon X and AMD Ryzen AI 400 Series configurations. The deaCentre AIO i comes with Intel Core Series 3 processors

Lenovo IdeaPad Vibe Series, ThinkBook 14 Gen 9, Yoga Pro 9n, Yoga 9n 2-in-1 Price

The Lenovo IdeaPad Vibe series starts at EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 78,000) and is expected to be available from October 2026. The IdeaCentre AIO i starts at EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 97,000) and is expected to arrive in November.

The ThinkBook 14 Gen 9 starts at EUR 1,099 (roughly Rs. 1,07,000) and is expected to go on sale in October. Lenovo has not announced pricing and availability details for the Yoga Pro 9n and Yoga 9n 2-in-1 yet.

Lenovo IdeaPad Vibe Series Specifications

The IdeaPad Vibe series comprises 14-inch and 15-inch laptops. They can be configured with Qualcomm Snapdragon X or AMD Ryzen AI 400 Series processors. They offer Microsoft's Copilot+ PC features. Variants with Qualcomm chipsets support up to 24GB of RAM, while models with AMD chips carry up to 32GB of storage. The lineup offers up to 1TB of SSD storage.

Lenovo IdeaPad Vibe

Photo Credit: Lenovo

The IdeaPad Vibe series weighs as little as 1.3kg and is available with OLED displays offering 100 percent DCI-P3 colour coverage. The lineup packs up to a 65Whr battery.

Lenovo IdeaCentre AIO i Specifications

The Lenovo IdeaCentre AIO i all-in-one desktop comes in 23.8-inch and 27-inch versions and is powered by Intel Core Series 3 processors, with up to 40 TOPS of AI performance. The displays feature up to a 120Hz refresh rate and 350 nits of peak brightness.

Photo Credit: Lenovo

It includes Lenovo's AI Turbo Engine and Adaptive Lighting, which can adjust the lighting around the display. It supports up to 32G LPDDR5x memory and dual SSD slots. It has an optional 5-megapixel IR camera. It supports wireless Charging

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 9 Specifications

The Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 9 runs the Snapdragon X2 Plus platform and delivers up to 80 TOPS of AI performance. It has a 14-inch display with up to 2.8K resolution and up to 400 nits of brightness. The touch option is available in the top-end model.

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 9 supports up to 32GB of RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage. It houses up to a 65Whr battery that is advertised to offer up to 26 hours of local video playback time. It weighs from 1.3Kg and measures 17.7mm thick.

Lenovo Yoga Pro 9n, Lenovo Yoga 9n 2-in-1 Specifications

Lenovo Yoga Pro 9n features a 15.3-inch 2.5K PureSight Pro OLED screen with up to a 165Hz variable refresh rate and 1100 nits peak HDR brightness. The Lenovo Yoga 9n 2-in-1 has a 16-inch 2.8K PureSight Pro OLED touchscreen with a 120Hz variable refresh rate and 1100 nits peak HDR brightness.

They run on the Nvidia RTX Spark platform, pairing an Nvidia Grace CPU with an Nvidia Blackwell RTX GPU. The duo has a 9.2-megapixel IR camera.

The Lenovo Yoga Pro 9n supports up to 128GB of LPDDR5X memory and up to 4TB total PCIe SSD storage across two slots. The Yoga 9n 2-in-1 supports up to 64GB of LPDDR5X memory and up to 2TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage. The duo has a 9.2-megapixel IR camera. The Yoga Pro 9n has a 92.5 Whr battery, while the Yoga 9n 2-in-1 houses a 99.9 Whr battery.