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Lenovo Yoga Pro 9n Design Renders, Key Specifications Leaked; Nvidia RTX Spark-Powered Laptop Could Launch Soon

Lenovo Yoga Pro 9n could be launched in Fall 2026 in at least a Thunder Gray colourway.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 June 2026 17:31 IST
Lenovo Yoga Pro 9n Design Renders, Key Specifications Leaked; Nvidia RTX Spark-Powered Laptop Could Launch Soon

Photo Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i sports a 16-inch display

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Highlights
  • Lenovo Yoga Pro 9n might ship with a backlit keyboard
  • Lenovo Yoga Pro 9n could feature a six-speaker setup
  • The company has yet to confirm the launch
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Nvidia unveiled the new RTX Spark processor during its GPU Technology Conference (GTC) 2026. The tech giant positions the new processor as a “superchip", which is equipped with an Nvidia Grace series CPU, an NPU, a modem, and a GPU, to power on-device AI personal agents. During Computex 2026, various OEMs announced their plans to launch devices powered by the new Nvidia chipset. Now, details regarding Lenovo's first Nvidia RTX Spark-powered laptop have surfaced online, including purported renders, key specifications, and features. Dubbed Lenovo Yoga Pro 9n, the laptop is shown to sport the same chassis as the Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i.

Lenovo Yoga Pro 9n Specifications, Design (Expected)

Windows Latest has published purported renders of the Lenovo Yoga Pro 9n. The laptop will reportedly be powered by the recently introduced Nvidia RTX Spark chipset, making it the first Lenovo laptop to be powered by the new “superchip”. It reportedly shares its metal chassis with the Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i (2026), which was showcased globally earlier this year during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026.

lenovo yoga pro 9n design windows latest inline Lenovo Yoga Pro 9n

Lenovo Yoga Pro 9n might sport a 15-inch display
Photo Credit: Windows Latest

 

The Lenovo Yoga Pro 9n will reportedly feature up to 128GB of RAM and sport a 15-inch display with Lenovo PureSight Pro and Dolby Vision. The Yoga Pro 9n might ship with Windows 11 and feature a backlit keyboard, with a dedicated Copilot key. The touchpad will also ship with stylus support. It is expected to feature a six-speaker setup, comprising four woofers and two tweeters, and Dolby Atmos.

Lenovo's rumoured Nvidia RTX Spark-powered laptop will reportedly offer “all-day” battery life. The list of I/O ports might include two Thunderbolt 4 ports, one HDMI 2.1 port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack on the left side, along with an SD card reader, a USB Type-C port, and a USB Type-A port on the right side, placed next to the power button and the camera shutter button. The Lenovo Yoga Pro 9n is expected to be launched in Fall 2026 in at least a Thunder Gray colourway.

The chipmaker has already confirmed that the Nvidia RTX Spark chipset will feature an Nvidia Blackwell RTX GPU, offering 6,144 CUDA [Compute Unified Device Architecture] cores and the fifth-generation Tensor cores, delivering up to 1 petaflops FP4 AI performance. The chip features up to 128GB of unified memory, NVLink-C2C (chip-to-chip) modem, and a custom 20-core Nvidia Grace CPU, which has been co-designed by Nvidia and MediaTek.

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Further reading: Lenovo Yoga Pro 9n, Lenovo, Lenovo Yoga Pro 9n Specifications, Lenovo Yoga Pro 9n Design
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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Lenovo Yoga Pro 9n Design Renders, Key Specifications Leaked; Nvidia RTX Spark-Powered Laptop Could Launch Soon
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