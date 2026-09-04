IFA 2026: Nvidia RTX Spark PCs, Local AI Tools Announced With October Launch Planned

Nvidia has confirmed that its RTX Spark Windows PCs will arrive in October, bringing a new class of compact systems designed to handle local AI workloads alongside gaming and creative tasks. The company also announced software updates at IFA 2026 that it says will simplify running AI agents locally and improve inference performance on its hardware. Lenovo and Acer are among the companies showcasing RTX Spark systems, with Lenovo announcing the Yoga Pro 9n and Yoga 9n 2-in-1.

Nvidia RTX Spark PCs Set for October Launch

Nvidia [said]https://blogs.nvidia.com/blog/local-ai-ifa-next-gen-agents-nv-pair-rtx-spark/() its RTX Spark platform combines a 1-petaflop RTX Blackwell GPU with up to 128GB of unified memory and a 20-core Grace CPU. The company says the hardware can power local AI agents while also supporting gaming and creative workloads. The platform will also support background AI agents through Nvidia's Windows Agent framework, with controls built into the operating system.

Lenovo has announced the Yoga Pro 9n and Yoga 9n 2-in-1 based on the RTX Spark platform, while Acer has shown a compact desktop design. Nvidia said six other OEMs are also preparing RTX Spark systems for October. Several game publishers, including Electronic Arts, Embark and Ubisoft, have announced support for the platform.

Alongside the hardware announcement, Nvidia said Hermes Agent, OpenClaw and Perplexity Portable Computer will get simpler local model setup on Windows. Nvidia has also updated llama.cpp and vLLM to improve local inference, claiming up to 1.9 times higher throughput with llama.cpp on the GeForce RTX 5090. The improvements are available directly and through applications such as LM Studio and Ollama.

Nvidia also announced Personal AI Router, or PAIR, a free open-source tool that can distribute AI inference requests across compatible PCs on the same local network. The beta supports Windows, macOS and Linux, along with GeForce RTX 20 Series and newer GPUs, RTX PRO workstation GPUs, DGX Spark and Apple M4 or newer systems.