Lenovo ThinkBook 14x has been launched in India. The new ThinkBook laptop features a 14-inch 2.8K OLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The Copilot+ PC runs on Intel Core Ultra Series 2 processors and comes with 16GB RAM and up to 1TB storage. The Lenovo ThinkBook 14x carries up to a 65Wh battery. It has a backlit keyboard, a glass touchpad, and Lenovo Smart Connect for multi-device integration.

Lenovo ThinkBook 14x Price in India

Price of the Lenovo ThinkBook 14x starts at Rs. 1,08,990. It is currently available for purchase on the Lenovo India website, and the company offers shoppers the option to choose custom configurations.

Lenovo ThinkBook 14x Specifications

The Lenovo ThinkBook 14x features a 14-inch 2.8K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage, and a 16:10 aspect ratio. The display has Eyesafe Certification 2.0 for blue-light protection. The display is touted to deliver 500 nits peak brightness.

Intel Core Ultra Series 2 processors power the Lenovo ThinkBook 14x. It can be configured with Intel Core Ultra 5 226V, Intel Core Ultra 7 256V and Intel Core Ultra 7 256V chipset options.

The Lenovo ThinkBook 14x runs Windows 11 Pro and comes with 16GB RAM and up to 1TB onboard storage. The laptop has MIL-STD-810H durability. It has Wi-Fi 7 connectivity as well. Ports include two USB Type-C, two USB Type-A and full-size HDMI. It has dual SSD slots for additional storage. The laptop features a backlit keyboard and has a glass touchpad.

The keyboard of the Lenovo ThinkBook 14x has adjustable light levels. The laptop offers the Lenovo Smart Connect feature for pairing the PC, Android devices and iPhones together.

The top-end variant of the Lenovo ThinkBook 14x featuring Core Ultra 7 256V has a 65Wh battery, while the other two models feature 54.7Wh battery units. It has an aluminium chassis, and the laptop weighs around 990 grams and is 12.9mm thin.