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Asus, Acer and HP Googlebook 14 Announced Alongside Dell XPS Googlebook, Lenovo Googlebook 15: Price, Features

Googlebook laptops from Asus, Acer, Lenovo, HP, and Dell are available for pre-order via the Google online store.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 22 September 2026 16:50 IST
Asus, Acer and HP Googlebook 14 Announced Alongside Dell XPS Googlebook, Lenovo Googlebook 15: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Google

HP Googlebook 14 features a 45 TOPS NPU

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Highlights
  • Acer Googlebook 14 provides up to 16 hours of battery life
  • Asus Googlebook 14 is powered by an Intel processor
  • HP Googlebook 14 features the Snapdragon X Elite chipset
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Google launched its new range of Googlebook laptops on Monday with the new Googlebook OS, which is claimed to integrate the features of Android into ChromeOS. Now, five different OEMs, including Asus, Acer, HP, Dell, and Lenovo, have revealed details about their models, namely Asus Googlebook 14, Acer Googlebook 14, HP Googlebook 14, Dell XPS Googlebook, and Lenovo Googlebook 15, respectively. The five new laptops are currently available for pre-order via the Google online store. The laptops feature 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. The Acer, Asus, and HP models sport a 14-inch OLED touchscreen, while the Dell XPS Googlebook features a 13.4-inch display.

Acer Googlebook 14 Price, Features

The Acer Googlebook 14 price starts at GBP 999 (roughly Rs. 1,28,000) for the 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configuration. It sports a 14-inch OLED touchscreen. The laptop is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 5 processor, along with the Google Titan C2 Security Chip. Its NPU is claimed to deliver up to 47 TOPS. The laptop also features a backlit keyboard. The new Acer Googlebook 14 weighs about 1.15kg. It is claimed to deliver up to 16 hours of battery life. The laptop also features a fingerprint scanner for security.

Asus Googlebook 14 Price, Features

The Asus Googlebook 14 price starts at GBP 1,199 (about Rs. 1,53,000) for the variant featuring 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The laptop is equipped with a 14-inch OLED touchscreen with 3K resolution. It is claimed to provide up to 16 hours of battery life. The Googlebook model is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, paired with the Google Titan C Security Chip. It also features a fingerprint scanner, along with a backlit keyboard. The laptop weighs about 1kg. Its NPU will provide up to 47 TOPS.

HP Googlebook 14 Price, Features

The price of the HP Googlebook 14 starts at GBP 1,199 (roughly Rs. 1,53,000) for the same RAM and storage configuration as the Acer and Asus models. It also sports a 14-inch 2.8K OLED touchscreen. The laptop is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite chipset, paired with the Google Titan C2 Security Module. It offers a fingerprint scanner and facial recognition for security. It is claimed to deliver up to 19 hours of battery life. The NPU will provide 45 TOPS. The laptop weighs about 1.22kg. It also features a backlit keyboard.

Dell XPS Googlebook Price, Features

The Dell XPS Googlebook price starts at GBP 1,099 (about Rs. 1,40,000) for the 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configuration. It weighs about 1.09kg. The laptop features a 13.4-inch 2.5K LCD touchscreen. The Snapdragon X Elite chipset powers the Dell XPS Googlebook, along with a 45 TOPS NPU and the Google Titan C2 Security Chip. It also gets a fingerprint sensor and a backlit keyboard. The laptop is claimed to provide up to 18 hours of battery life.

Lenovo Googlebook 15 Price, Features

Lastly, the price of the Lenovo Googlebook 15 starts at GBP 1,099 (roughly Rs. 1,40,000) for the same variant as the other models. Powered by the Intel Core Ultra 5 processor, the Lenovo Googlebook 15 features the Google Titan C2 Security Chip and a 50 TOPS NPU. It sports a 15.3-inch 2.8K OLED touchscreen and a backlit keyboard, while weighing about 1.29kg. The laptop is claimed to deliver up to 13 hours of battery life. It also features a fingerprint scanner and face unlock support for security.

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Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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Asus, Acer and HP Googlebook 14 Announced Alongside Dell XPS Googlebook, Lenovo Googlebook 15: Price, Features
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