Microsoft added AI into the Bing search engine and Edge Web browser earlier this year. Now, Windows, which is used by millions more people, is receiving AI capabilities now. The Satya Nadella-led company on Tuesday introduced a Copilot AI assistant to Windows 11. The Windows Copilot will be integrated directly into Windows 11 and can be accessed from the taskbar. This also makes Windows 11 the first PC operating system to get a centralised AI assistance platform. Microsoft will start testing Windows Copilot in June. It added Copilot for 365 suite apps in March.

During the Microsoft Build 2023 event in Seattle, US, Microsoft made a slew of announcements regarding the expansion of AI across its apps and services. The tech giant is adding its AI personal assistant, Copilot, to Windows 11.

"Once open, the Windows Copilot side bar stays consistent across your apps, programs and windows, always available to act as your personal assistant" said Windows and Devices Chief Product Officer, Panos Panay." It makes every user a power user, helping you take action, customize your settings and seamlessly connect across your favorite apps" he added.

It will arrive as an icon in the taskbar across all apps that you use on your PC and clicking it will open a chat interface sidebar. Similar to the Bing chat, users would be able to find answers to questions and personalise and navigate their PC through Copilot. Besides suggestions, the Windows Copilot will assist to take action on those prompts like 'adjust settings', 'enable dark mode', 'put focus mode' and 'snap all the windows' among others. It can also explain and summarise content from apps, or even rewrite it.

Microsoft earlier integrated Copilot into Microsoft 365, Edge, and GitHub. A preview of Windows Copilot will be available for Windows 11 in June. Microsoft hasn't provided a clear view of how Windows Copilot will work. However, we can expect more details ahead of testing and then presumably the company will start a wider rollout of Copilot to existing Windows 11 users.

In March this year, Microsoft added the AI-powered Microsoft 365 Copilot to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams and other productivity applications. Microsoft's major rival in the space, Google is also bringing next-generation AI tools as add-ons to existing services.

