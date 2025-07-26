Technology News
English Edition
Smartphones Launched in India (July 2025): Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Vivo X Fold 5, OnePlus Nord 5 Series, and More

From Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 to Nothing Phone 3, here's list of smartphones launched in India in July 2025.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 26 July 2025 08:00 IST
Smartphones Launched in India (July 2025): Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Vivo X Fold 5, OnePlus Nord 5 Series, and More

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is marketed as the thinnest and lightest Galaxy Z series phone yet

Highlights
  • A plethora of smartphones have been launched in India in July 2025
  • List includes Galaxy Z Fold 7, Vivo X Fold 5, Nothing Phone 3 and more
  • Madhav Sheth's AI+ brand launched its first two smartphones
The month of July has been an eventful one for the smartphone enthusiastic community with back-to-back launches. From the flagship tier handsets like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Vivo X Fold 5, and the Nothing Phone 3 to the mid-range OnePlus Nord 5 series, Realme 15 series, and Tecno Pova 7 lineup, quite a few phones at different price points have been released. We also saw the emergence of new brands, such as Madhav Sheth's AI+, introducing new handsets. And with another week to go till August, more are expected to arrive.

In case you're contemplating a new smartphone purchase, we have compiled a list of the smartphones launched in India in the month of July 2025 to present a clearer picture and help you make an informed buying decision.

Nothing Phone 3 - July 1

The first phone on our list is the Nothing Phone 3. The handset sports a 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED screen and is powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, alongside up to 16GB of RAM. Nothing has equipped the phone with a triple rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel main sensor with OIS support. It also gets a telephoto periscope camera. The Nothing Phone 3 houses a 5,500mAh battery with 65W wired charging support.

Price in India, Availability

The price of Nothing Phone 3 in India starts at Rs. 79,999 for the 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage variant. Meanwhile, the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage configuration is priced at Rs. 89,999.

It is available for purchase via Flipkart, Flipkart Minutes, Vijay Sales, Croma, and other leading retail stores.

Oppo Reno 14 Series - July 3

Oppo Reno 14 series comprises the base variant and a Pro model. Both handsets feature triple rear cameras, headlined by a 50-megapixel main sensor. They also get 50-megapixel selfie shooters. The Oppo Reno 14 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset and has a 6,200mAh battery. Meanwhile, the base Reno 14 comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC and a 6,00mAh battery.

Price in India, Availability

The price of Oppo Reno 14 Pro in India starts at Rs. 49,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. The 12GB RAM + 512GB storage configuration costs Rs. 54,999. On the other hand, the Reno 14 price begins at Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB + 256GB option and goes up to Rs. 42,999 for the 12GB + 512GB configuration.

The handsets are available for purchase via the Oppo India website, Amazon and select retail stores.

OnePlus Nord 5 Series - July 8

The OnePlus Nord 5 series arrived in India as the successor to OnePlus 4. The lineup comprises two models — OnePlus Nord 5 and the Nord CE 5. Both handsets ship with Oxygen OS 15 based on Android 15. They come with several AI features that initially debuted with the OnePlus 13s. The Nord 5 also comes with a programmable Plus key. The OnePlus Nord 5 series is equipped with a 50-megapixel rear camera and ships with an 80W charger in the box.

Price in India, Availability

OnePlus Nord 5 price in India starts at Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. The handset is also available in 12GB+256GB and 12GB+512GB RAM and storage variants, priced at Rs. 34,999 and Rs. 37,999, respectively.

Meanwhile, the price of the OnePlus Nord CE 5 starts at Rs. 24,999 for the 8GB+128GB and goes up to Rs. 28,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant. The OnePlus Nord 5 series can be purchased via Amazon, OnePlus online store, retail outlets, and other stores.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 - July 9

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is advertised as the thinnest and lightest Galaxy Z Fold series device yet. The new book-style foldable is powered by Qualcomm's custom Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset. It packs a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 200-megapixel primary sensor from the flagship Galaxy S25 Ultra. It packs a 4,400mAh battery and supports fast charging at 25W.

Price in India, Availability

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 price in India begins at Rs. 1,74,999 for the 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration. It is offered in 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB variants as well, priced at Rs. 1,86,999 and Rs. 2,16,999, respectively.

The foldable is available via Samsung.com, Amazon, Flipkart, and offline retail outlets across India.

Vivo X Fold 5 - July 14

The Vivo X Fold 5 is a book-style foldable from the China-based OEM. It has an 8.03-inch inner foldable screen and a 6.53-inch cover display. The handset is backed by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. It is equipped with three 50-megapixel cameras at the back, including a telephoto and an ultrawide lens. There are also two 20-megapixel selfie cameras on the inner and cover screens. Vivo has equipped it with a 6,000mAh battery with wired and wireless fast charging support.

Price in India, Availability

The Vivo X Fold 5 is available in India in a single 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configuration. Its price is set at Rs. 1,49,999. The phone can be purchased via Flipkart and the Vivo online store.

S.No. Model Name Launch Date Starting Price in India
1. Nothing Phone 3 July 1, 2025 Rs. 79,999
2. Oppo Reno 14 Series July 3, 2025 Oppo Reno 14 - Rs. 37,999
Oppo Reno 14 Pro - Rs. 49,999
3. Tecno Pova 7 Series 5G July 4, 2025 Tecno Pova 7 - Rs. 12,999
Tecno Pova 7 Pro - Rs. 16,999
4. Honor X9c July 7, 2025 Rs. 21,999
5. AI+ Pulse July 8, 2025 Rs. 4,999
6. AI+ Nova July 8, 2025 Rs. 7,999
7. OnePlus Nord 5 Series July 8, 2025 OnePlus Nord CE 5 - Rs. 24,999
OnePlus Nord 5 - Rs. 31,999
8. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 July 9, 2025 Rs. 1,74,999
9. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 July 9, 2025 Rs. 1,09,999
10. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE July 9, 2025 Rs. 89,999
11. Moto G96 5G July 9, 2025 Rs. 17,999
12. Infinix Hot 60 5G+ July 11, 2025 Rs. 10,499
13. Vivo X Fold 5 July 14, 2025 Rs. 1,49,999
14. Vivo X200 FE July 14, 2025 Rs. 54,999
15. Realme C71 July 15, 2025 Rs. 7,699
16. Samsung Galaxy F36 5G July 19, 2025 Rs. 17,499
17. Realme Narzo 80 Lite 4G July 23, 2025 Rs. 7,299
18. Realme 15 5G Series July 24, 2025 Realme 15 - Rs. 25,999
Realme 15 Pro 5G - Rs. 31,999
19. iQOO Z10R July 24, 2025 Rs. 19,499
20. Infinix Smart 10 July 25, 2025 Rs. 6,799
21. Lava Blaze Dragon July 25, 2025 Rs. 9,999
Comments

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Vivo X Fold 5, Nothing Phone 3, OnePlus Nord 5, OnePlus Nord CE 5, Oppo Reno 14, Oppo Reno 14 Pro
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
iQOO Z10 Turbo+ Launch Teased; Chipset and Battery Capacity Confirmed
Video-Sharing App Vine Is Returning 'In AI Form', Says Elon Musk

