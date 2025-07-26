Oppo Reno 14FS 5G is in development and could be launched in the coming weeks, according to a report. While the company has yet to reveal any plans to launch a new Reno series smartphone, the purported Oppo Reno 14FS 5G is expected to arrive with better specifications than the Reno 14F model that was unveiled last month. The specifications, design, and anticipated pricing of the handset have been leaked online, leaving very little to the imagination ahead of its debut.

Oppo Reno 14FS 5G Price, Launch Timeline (Expected)

According to a Ytechb report, the purported Oppo Reno 14FS 5G will be launched in Luminous Green and Opal Blue colourways. It is said to be available in a 12GB RAM and 512GB storage configuration. We can also see the design of the handset in a leaked render that shows the blue variant, and it bears a striking resemblance to the Reno 14F 5G model that was launched in June.

A render of the purported Oppo Reno 14FS

Photo Credit: Ytechb

Meanwhile, a recent report from the same publication claims that the Oppo Reno 14FS will be priced at EUR 450 (roughly Rs. 45,700) in Europe, and the handset will reportedly make its debut by the end of July or early August.

Oppo Reno 14FS 5G Specifications (Expected)

The Oppo Reno 14FS 5G will be equipped with a 6,57-inch AMOLED screen, with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The leaked render also indicates that it has a centre-aligned hole punch cutout for a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The handset will reportedly be equipped with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 SoC and it will run on ColorOS 15.0.2, which is based on Android 15.

For photos and videos, the upcoming Oppo Reno 14FS 5G will feature a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Sony IMX882 sensor, alongside an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and 2-megapixel macro camera, according to the report. It is said to offer support for various AI-powered image manipulation features, as well as Google's Circle to Search and Gemini AI assistant.

The report also claims that the Oppo Reno 14FS 5G will be equipped with 6,000mAh battery that can be charged at 45W. The smartphone is said to hae an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. It reportedly measures 158.16×74.9×7.7mm and weighs 181g.