Oppo Reno 14FS 5G Price, Design and Specifications Leaked Ahead of Anticipated Debut

Oppo Reno 14FS 5G is expected to arrive with slightly better hardware than the company's Reno 14F 5G model.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 26 July 2025 19:10 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 14FS might bear a striking resemblance to the Reno 5G 14F model (pictured)

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 14FS 5G is reportedly expected to launch in the coming weeks
  • The handset is said to feature a Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset
  • The Oppo Reno 14FS 5G could pack a 6,000mAh battery
Oppo Reno 14FS 5G is in development and could be launched in the coming weeks, according to a report. While the company has yet to reveal any plans to launch a new Reno series smartphone, the purported Oppo Reno 14FS 5G is expected to arrive with better specifications than the Reno 14F model that was unveiled last month. The specifications, design, and anticipated pricing of the handset have been leaked online, leaving very little to the imagination ahead of its debut.

Oppo Reno 14FS 5G Price, Launch Timeline (Expected)

According to a Ytechb report, the purported Oppo Reno 14FS 5G will be launched in Luminous Green and Opal Blue colourways. It is said to be available in a 12GB RAM and 512GB storage configuration. We can also see the design of the handset in a leaked render that shows the blue variant, and it bears a striking resemblance to the Reno 14F 5G model that was launched in June.

oppo reno 14fs ytechb Oppo Reno 14FS

A render of the purported Oppo Reno 14FS
Photo Credit: Ytechb

 

Meanwhile, a recent report from the same publication claims that the Oppo Reno 14FS will be priced at EUR 450 (roughly Rs. 45,700) in Europe, and the handset will reportedly make its debut by the end of July or early August. 

Oppo Reno 14FS 5G Specifications (Expected)

The Oppo Reno 14FS 5G will be equipped with a 6,57-inch AMOLED screen, with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The leaked render also indicates that it has a centre-aligned hole punch cutout for a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The handset will reportedly be equipped with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 SoC and it will run on ColorOS 15.0.2, which is based on Android 15.

For photos and videos, the upcoming Oppo Reno 14FS 5G will feature a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Sony IMX882 sensor, alongside an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and 2-megapixel macro camera, according to the report. It is said to offer support for various AI-powered image manipulation features, as well as Google's Circle to Search and Gemini AI assistant.

The report also claims that the Oppo Reno 14FS 5G will be equipped with 6,000mAh battery that can be charged at 45W. The smartphone is said to hae an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. It reportedly measures 158.16×74.9×7.7mm and weighs 181g.

David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Samsung Galaxy A07 Listed on Google Play Console With Design, Key Specifications: Report

