Samsung Galaxy A07 Listed on Google Play Console With Design, Key Specifications: Report

Samsung Galaxy A07, an upcoming affordable smartphone, has been spotted on the Google Play Console, days after appearing on a Samsung support page. The Play Console listing reveals key specifications and design elements, while an earlier benchmark entry revealed a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC and 4GB RAM, ahead of its anticipated launch.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 26 July 2025 17:09 IST
Samsung Galaxy A07 Listed on Google Play Console With Design, Key Specifications: Report

Samsung Galaxy A07 is expected to succeed last year's Galaxy A06 model (pictured)

  • Samsung Galaxy A07 is expected to launch soon
  • Its design and specificatios have been listed on the Google Play Console
  • Samsung Galaxy A07 could be equipped with a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC
Samsung Galaxy A07 is expected to launch soon as an affordable smartphone from the South Korean smartphone maker. The handset, which will succeed last year's Galaxy A06 model, has been spotted on the Google Play Console, days after it surfaced on a Samsung support page. The listing reveals some of the key specifications of the purported Galaxy A07, as well as its design. This handset was spotted on a benchmarking site earlier this week, with a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC and 4GB of RAM.

Samsung Galaxy A07 Design, Specifications (Expected)

A listing for the purported Samsung Galaxy A07 spotted on the Google Play Console by Xpertpick reveals the design of the handset. It appears to be equipped with a dual rear camera setup, which is housed in a pill-shaped layout that was introduced on other Galaxy A and Galaxy M series handsets this year. There's an LED flash on the right side of the camera island, and the Samsung logo is seen near the bottom of the rear panel.

The purported Samsung Galaxy A07
Photo Credit: Google Play Console via Xpertpick

 

On the front, the Samsung Galaxy A07 appears to bear a resemblance to its predecessor, which was launched a year ago. The image on the Google Play Console suggests that it will be equipped with thick bezels, especially at the bottom edge. It is also seen to feature a water drop-style display notch that houses the selfie camera on the Galaxy A07.

Thanks to the listing, we also know that the Samsung Galaxy A07 will be equipped with an HD+ display, which has a resolution of 720×1,600 pixels. It will be powered by a MT6789/DC (MediaTek Helio G99) SoC, along with 6GB of RAM. The listing also reveals that the handset runs on Android 15. These specifications line up with a recently spotted Geekbench listing for the handset, although that model seemed to feature 4GB of RAM.

Samsung has yet to announce any plans to launch new budget or midrange smartphones, but support pages for the purported Samsung Galaxy A17 and Galaxy A07 were recently published on the company's support website for Russia. The Galaxy A06 arrived before the Galaxy A16 last year, and Samsung could follow a similar timeline for their successors in the coming weeks or months.

Samsung Galaxy A07 Listed on Google Play Console With Design, Key Specifications: Report
  Vivo T4R 5G Price Range and Key Features Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  OnePlus Open Gets Gets Latest OxygenOS Update in India With New Features
  Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera
  Vi Non-Stop Hero Prepaid Plans Now Available in These Circles
  OnePlus Buds 4 Review: The New Standard for Value ANC Earbuds
  Primebook 2 Neo India Launch Date Announced; Price, Specifications Teased
  Oppo K13 Turbo Series Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  Elden Ring Nightreign is Getting a Two-Player Mode This Week
  Vivo V60 to Launch in India Soon; Reportedly Spotted on TRDA Site
  Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection's Leaked Release Date Points to September Launch
  Primebook 2 Neo With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC to Launch in India on July 31; Price, Specifications Teased
  Perplexity's macOS App Gets Support for Anthropic's MCP for System Tasks: Here's How to Use It
  iPhone 16e Price in India Discounted on Vijay Sales, Amazon and Others: Check Offer
  iQOO Z10 Turbo+ Design Teased Ahead of Launch; Pre-Reservations Begin
  OnePlus Open Gets New OxygenOS 15 Update in India With New Features and Latest Security Patch
  Vivo Y31 5G Budget Smartphone Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  Tencent's Hunyuan Team Releases Open-Source Hunyuan3D World Model 1.0, Can Generate Explorable 3D Worlds
  Vodafone Idea (Vi) Non-Stop Hero Recharge Plans Now Available in Mumbai, Maharashtra & Goa Circles: Benefits
  Vivo Y400 Launch Date Teased; to Feature 6,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras
