JioGlass — the company's mixed reality headset that supports both augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) content — was showcased at the recently concluded India Mobile Congress 2023. The smart glasses are expected to launch in India soon and were previously announced by the telecom giant at its annual general meeting (AGM) in 2020. Just like other AR glasses, JioGlass is capable of displaying content on a large 'virtual screen'. Users can also easily switch between AR and VR modes on the device.

At this year's IMC 2023 the company showed off its upcoming JioGlass mixed reality wearable device ahead of its debut in the country. So far, Jio has unveiled two products that are capable of displaying VR content — an affordable JioDive VR headset and the JioGlass. The latter is expected to have a more expensive price tag.

While the company is yet to announce pricing for the JioGlass, it is expected to compete with products like the AjnaXR Pro and AjnaXR SE that are priced at Rs. 1,54,999 and Rs. 84,999, respectively. JioGlass was developed by a startup called Tesseract that was acquired by the Indian tech conglomerate. The device is listed as "coming soon" on the official website and could be available in the coming months.

The upcoming JioGlass mixed reality device sports dual full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) displays with a 40-degree field-of-view — these displays can create a 100-inch virtual screen to watch content like movies or sports. The glasses are also certified by TÜV Rheinland to offer low blue light emissions for reduced eye strain. You can also use magnetic prescription lenses that must be fitted by an optician, according to the Tesseract website.

The JioGlass smart glasses feature a proximity sensor and a nine-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU) sensor. It runs on an unspecified processor and has a boot up time of 5 seconds and a run time of four hours in 3D mode — it packs a 4,000mAh battery.

JioGlass is equipped with a USB Type-C port that can be used to connect to a smartphone running on iOS or Android with support for DisplayPort (DP) connectivity, or to a Windows or Mac computer. The device is equipped with an integrated microphone that is used for taking voice calls on the headset.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.