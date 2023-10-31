Technology News

Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days: iPhone 14, iPhone 13, and More Receive Price Cuts

Amazon offering a 10 percent discount on purchases using ICICI bank cards and EMI transactions.

By Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 31 October 2023 12:49 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days: iPhone 14, iPhone 13, and More Receive Price Cuts

Photo Credit: Apple

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale started on October 8 for all

Highlights
  • iPhone 14 Plus can be grabbed for Rs. 71,999 in the ongoing sale
  • iPhone 14 have a starting price of Rs. 61,999 in the sale
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 is entering last phase
Advertisement

Amazon and Flipkart kickstarted their festive sales with significant discounts on a wide range of items, including gadgets, electronics, fashion, laptops, and more on October 8 for all shoppers. While the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale has concluded, Amazon's Great Indian Festival is entering its final days in India. If you are searching for the best deals on iPhone models ahead of Diwali, your search ends here. Amazon has teamed up with ICICI Bank and AU Small Finance to offer a 10 percent instant discount to its cardholders. There are additional coupon-based offers, Amazon Pay-based discounts, and no-cost EMI options.

Here are the best iPhone deals that you can get on Amazon's Great Indian Festival Finale Days Sale.

iPhone 14 Pro Max

The iPhone 14 Pro Max debuted in India last year at a starting price tag of Rs. 1,89,900. Now, during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days, it can be purchased with a Rs. 1,000 bank discount. You can exchange your old smartphone and receive another instant discount worth up to Rs. 51,500. EMI options start at Rs. 9,298 per month. The iPhone 14 Pro Max has an octa-core A16 Bionic chip under the hood and it is said to deliver up to 29 hours of video playback time and up to 95 hours of music playback time on a single charge.

Buy now: Rs. 1,88,900 (MRP Rs. 1,89,900)

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro was unveiled at the 'Far Out' event last year with an initial price tag of Rs. 1,29,900 for the 128GB storage option. Now, Amazon is providing a Rs. 1,000 discount for customers purchasing the handset using ICICI bank cards. EMI options start at Rs. 6,360 per month. Interested buyers can also swap an old iPhone model to get an additional discount of up to Rs. 51,500.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,28,900 (MRP Rs. 1,29,900)

iPhone 14

Apple's iPhone 14 has a starting price of Rs. 61,999 during the sale, instead of the original launch price of Rs. 79,900. Applying bank offers will further bring down the price to Rs. 60,999. Shoppers can avail of up to Rs. 51,500 discount by exchanging their old smartphone. No-cost EMI options start at Rs. 10,333 per month. The iPhone 14 runs on Apple's A15 Bionic SoC and sports a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display.

Buy now: Rs. 61,999 (MRP Rs. 79,900)

iPhone 14 Plus

The iPhone 14 Plus can be grabbed for Rs. 71,999 instead of Rs. 79,900. Customers can avail up to Rs. 1,000 cashback for purchases of this handset made through ICICI bank cards. This would bring down the price to Rs. 70,999. Interested buyers can exchange an old smartphone for an additional discount of up to Rs. 51,500. The iPhone 14 Plus features a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display and runs on an A15 Bionic SoC.

Buy now: Rs. 71,999 (MRP Rs. 79,900)

iPhone 13

The iPhone 13 is available via Amazon in the ongoing sale at a discounted price of Rs. 50,499. The handset debuted in the country in 2021 with a price tag of Rs. 79,900. The e-commerce website is providing up to Rs. 1,000 bank discount. Exchange offers are capped at Rs. 47,450. No-cost EMI options start at Rs. 8,417. The iPhone 13 has a 6.1-inch OLED Super Retina display and it runs on Apple A15 Bionic SoC.

Buy now: Rs. 50,499 (MRP Rs. 79,900)

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iPhone 13

iPhone 13

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Sharp, bright display
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Standard display refresh rate, intrusive notch
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 13 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 15
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Plus

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good overall performance
  • Great camera quality in daylight
  • iOS ecosystem and ease of use
  • Excellent battery life
  • Bad
  • Dated design and notch
  • Same SoC as iPhone 13 series
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 14 Plus review
Display 6.68-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 16
Resolution 1284x2778 pixels
iPhone 14

iPhone 14

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good overall performance
  • Great camera quality in daylight
  • iOS ecosystem and ease of use
  • Bad
  • Dated design and notch
  • Very similar to iPhone 13
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 14 review
Display 6.06-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 16
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Superb display with always-on mode
  • Excellent overall performance
  • Good battery life
  • All cameras take high-quality stills and video
  • Regular iOS updates for many years
  • Bad
  • Extremely expensive
  • Relatively slow charging and transfer speed
  • Gets warm under heavy workloads
  • Limited customisation for Dynamic Island
Read detailed Apple iPhone 14 Pro review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A16 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 16
Resolution 1179x2556 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023, Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days:, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 14 Pro
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
OnePlus Adds ‘Maestro’ Tier to Red Cable Club, Rolls Out New Benefits for Members
Reliance JioGlass Mixed Reality Glasses Showcased at IMC 2023, to Launch in India Soon

Related Stories

Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days: iPhone 14, iPhone 13, and More Receive Price Cuts
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days: These iPhone Models Get Price Cuts
  2. Samsung Announces Upgrade Programme for These New Galaxy A Series Phones
  3. iQoo 12, iQoo 12 Pro Design, Full Specifications Surface Online: See Here
  4. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series, Said to Launch in January, May Support Ultra HDR
  5. Apple Unveils 24-Inch iMac With New M3 Chip in India: See Price
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days: Top Laptop Deals With Discounts
  7. Apple Launches MacBook Pro Models With Latest M3 Chips at These Prices
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Retro Edition Announced: Details Here
  9. Best Smartphone Deals Under Rs. 20,000 During Flipkart Sale
  10. Best Deals on External Hard Disks, SSDs in Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
#Latest Stories
  1. Telegram Update Brings Advanced Reply Options, Link Preview Customisations, Account Colours, More
  2. Bungie Becomes the Latest PlayStation Studio to Lay Off Workers, Destiny 2 The Final Shape Delayed
  3. JioGlass Mixed Reality Glasses Showcased at IMC 2023, to Launch in India Soon
  4. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Stays Resilient Above $34,000, Most Altcoins See Gains
  5. OnePlus Adds ‘Maestro’ Tier to Red Cable Club, Rolls Out New Benefits for Members
  6. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Said to Support Ultra HDR; Launch Timeline Tipped Again
  7. Apple Refreshes MacBook Pro Lineup With 3nm M3 Chips, Up to 16-Inch Displays: Price, Specifications
  8. Apple Unveils 24-Inch iMac With M3 Chip, Up to 10-Core GPU in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Spider-Man 2 and Upcoming Wolverine Game Set in the Same Universe, Insomniac Games Confirms
  10. Samsung Introduces Loyalty Programme for Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G, More: Details Here
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »