Amazon and Flipkart kickstarted their festive sales with significant discounts on a wide range of items, including gadgets, electronics, fashion, laptops, and more on October 8 for all shoppers. While the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale has concluded, Amazon's Great Indian Festival is entering its final days in India. If you are searching for the best deals on iPhone models ahead of Diwali, your search ends here. Amazon has teamed up with ICICI Bank and AU Small Finance to offer a 10 percent instant discount to its cardholders. There are additional coupon-based offers, Amazon Pay-based discounts, and no-cost EMI options.

Here are the best iPhone deals that you can get on Amazon's Great Indian Festival Finale Days Sale.

iPhone 14 Pro Max

The iPhone 14 Pro Max debuted in India last year at a starting price tag of Rs. 1,89,900. Now, during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days, it can be purchased with a Rs. 1,000 bank discount. You can exchange your old smartphone and receive another instant discount worth up to Rs. 51,500. EMI options start at Rs. 9,298 per month. The iPhone 14 Pro Max has an octa-core A16 Bionic chip under the hood and it is said to deliver up to 29 hours of video playback time and up to 95 hours of music playback time on a single charge.

Buy now: Rs. 1,88,900 (MRP Rs. 1,89,900)

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro was unveiled at the 'Far Out' event last year with an initial price tag of Rs. 1,29,900 for the 128GB storage option. Now, Amazon is providing a Rs. 1,000 discount for customers purchasing the handset using ICICI bank cards. EMI options start at Rs. 6,360 per month. Interested buyers can also swap an old iPhone model to get an additional discount of up to Rs. 51,500.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,28,900 (MRP Rs. 1,29,900)

iPhone 14

Apple's iPhone 14 has a starting price of Rs. 61,999 during the sale, instead of the original launch price of Rs. 79,900. Applying bank offers will further bring down the price to Rs. 60,999. Shoppers can avail of up to Rs. 51,500 discount by exchanging their old smartphone. No-cost EMI options start at Rs. 10,333 per month. The iPhone 14 runs on Apple's A15 Bionic SoC and sports a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display.

Buy now: Rs. 61,999 (MRP Rs. 79,900)

iPhone 14 Plus

The iPhone 14 Plus can be grabbed for Rs. 71,999 instead of Rs. 79,900. Customers can avail up to Rs. 1,000 cashback for purchases of this handset made through ICICI bank cards. This would bring down the price to Rs. 70,999. Interested buyers can exchange an old smartphone for an additional discount of up to Rs. 51,500. The iPhone 14 Plus features a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display and runs on an A15 Bionic SoC.

Buy now: Rs. 71,999 (MRP Rs. 79,900)

iPhone 13

The iPhone 13 is available via Amazon in the ongoing sale at a discounted price of Rs. 50,499. The handset debuted in the country in 2021 with a price tag of Rs. 79,900. The e-commerce website is providing up to Rs. 1,000 bank discount. Exchange offers are capped at Rs. 47,450. No-cost EMI options start at Rs. 8,417. The iPhone 13 has a 6.1-inch OLED Super Retina display and it runs on Apple A15 Bionic SoC.

Buy now: Rs. 50,499 (MRP Rs. 79,900)

