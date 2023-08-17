Technology News

AjnaXR Pro, AjnaXR SE Mixed Reality Headsets With Qualcomm XR 2+ Gen 1 Chip Launched in India: Details

AjnaXR Pro and AjnaXR SE are equipped with 5,000mAh batteries that are claimed to offer over 3 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 August 2023 18:28 IST
AjnaXR Pro, AjnaXR SE Mixed Reality Headsets With Qualcomm XR 2+ Gen 1 Chip Launched in India: Details

AjnaXR Pro is equipped with dual 2.1-inch high-resolution LCD displays

Highlights
  • AjnaXR Pro and AjnaXR SE run on Android 12 and have 8GB of RAM
  • Both headsets are equipped with a 5,500mAh battery
  • The AjnaXR Pro and AjnaXR SE headsets feature Wi-Fi 6 connectivity

AjnaXR Pro and AjnaXR SE mixed reality headsets were recently launched at an event in Mumbai. Created by Indian XR startup AjnaLens, the high-end Pro model is powered by a Qualcomm XR2+ Gen 1 chipset and has two 2.1-inch high-resolution LCD displays. Both headsets run on Android 12 and support Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5 connectivity. The headsets offer integration with the company's AjnaVidya learning platform, according to the company. They are powered by a 5,500mAh battery and are claimed to offer over three hours of battery life.

AjnaXR Pro, AjnaXR SE price in India

AjnaXR SE price in India is set at Rs. 84,999, while the AjnaXR Pro currently available in a limited edition variant is priced at Rs. 1,54,499. Both headsets come in a single black colourway and can be purchased via the AjnaLens website.

AjnaXR Pro, AjnaXR SE specifications

Both the headsets are equipped with dual 2.1-inch LCD displays with foveated rendering support. The Pro model is equipped with two 4,560 x 2,280-pixel displays, while the SE model has two 3,200 x 1,600-pixel displays. It is equipped with two 16-megapixel RGB cameras with ultra low-latency passthrough support. ajnaxr pro ajnalens inline ajnaxr pro

The AjnaXR Pro and AjnaXR SE mixed reality headsets run on the Qualcomm XR2+ Gen 1 chipset with eight Kyro 585 cores and an Adreno 650, along with 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. They run on Android 12 out-of-the-box.

The company has equipped both headsets with sensors that support six degrees of freedom tracking, inside out tracking, and hand tracking. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5, and a USB Type-C port with PC-VR cable support.

According to the headset maker, both AjnaXR headsets offer over three hours of battery life using the 5,500mAh battery with Qualcomm's Quick Charge 3 support. The headsets have enter, home, volume, and power buttons for navigation.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
AjnaXR Pro, AjnaXR SE Mixed Reality Headsets With Qualcomm XR 2+ Gen 1 Chip Launched in India: Details
