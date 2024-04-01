The NDTV Gadgets360 Awards created a new history in the tech space. After a break of seven years, the most prestigious awards were back to decide the winners in 25 categories, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, Smart TVs, wearables, and more. The event was filled with excitement and nervousness, all eying to see who won India's most coveted awards. We all thank our jury members and our dear readers for selecting the winners in an unbiased way. So, without wasting much time, let's see the Winners of this year's NDTV Gadgets360 Awards.

NDTV Gadgets360 Awards Winners for Mobiles

This year's award show will honour smartphones in 10 categories, from the super affordable segment to the flagship ones. Check out the winners for these categories:

Best Smartphone [Under 15K] Winner: Tecno Pova 5 Pro

The Tecno Pova 5 Pro won the best budget smartphone of the year at the NDTV Gadgets360 awards. The affordable smartphone defied the odds and established its presence in the sub-Rs 15,000 segment. The handset offers a premium design and a good mix of hardware and software.

Best Mid-Range Smartphone [Under 25K] Winner: Infinix Zero 30 5G

The Infinix Zero 30 5G won the prestigious NDTV Gadgets 360 Awards for the Best Mid-Range Smartphone. The champ from Infinix camp delivered a robust design language. It offered a great combination of flagship-grade features and specifications, including a 3D curved AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC, 108MP triple rear cameras, a 5,000mAh battery with 68W fast charging support, and more.

Best Smartphone (Mainstream) [ 25K - 35K] Winner: Honor X9b 5G

Honor X9b 5G won the Best Smartphone (Mainstream) at the NDTV Gadgets 360 Awards. This is the brand's second smartphone in India this year, and it offers a rugged display that is unique to this segment. The phone has Ultra-Bounce 360° Anti-Drop Resistance that can withstand up to 1.5 metres of drop. The phone also boasts a premium design along with balanced features like a 120Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, 108MP triple-camera setup, 5,000mAh battery, IP53 rating, and more.

Best Mid-Premium Smartphone [35-50K] Winner: OnePlus 12R

The OnePlus 12R won the Best Mid-Premium Smartphone of the Year at the Gadgets360 Awards. The jury members and readers chose this smartphone over the other nominated phones as the device stood out in terms of flagship features and aggressive pricing.

Best Premium Smartphone [Under 1L] Winner: Vivo X100 Pro

Vivo X100 Pro became the choice of the Best Premium Smartphone under Rs 1 lakh at the Gadgets360 Awards. The flagship smartphone from Vivo delivers exceptional camera qualities, a state-of-the-art design language, and flagship specifications.

Best Selfie Smartphone [No Range] Winner: Oppo Reno 11 5G

The selfie segment had some fantastic smartphones, but only one became victorious. Meet Oppo Reno 11 5G, the winner of the Best Selfie Smartphone. The Oppo smartphone delivers a unique design language and features a superb selfie camera that delivers sharp and natural colours. The handset also features some good specifications and features to make it a complete package.

Best Gaming Smartphone [No Range] Winner: iQOO 12

The mobile gaming segment has seen some great additions this year. More and more people now want their smartphones to handle all the high-intense graphics and lag-free experience. This is why iQOO 12 was chosen as the Best Gaming Smartphone, as it delivered all these at an aggressive price, making it a perfect choice for gaming on the go.

Best Camera Smartphone [No Range] Winner: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra was the Winner of the Best Camera Smartphone at the NDTV Gadgets360 Awards. The smartphone delivers exceptional image and video quality, all thanks to the powerful 108-megapixel quad-camera setup and stable optical image stabilisation. The phone can enhance low-light images and even photos of the Moon with great clarity. However, this is not it! The zooming capabilities also make it a perfect choice for this segment.

Best Foldable/ Flip Smartphone Winner: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

There were many foldable smartphones this year, but Samsung dominated this segment. This year's foldable smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, won the Best Foldable/ Flip Smartphone of the Year at the prestigious NDTV Gadgets360 Awards. The phone redefines the segment with its innovative design and cutting-edge features.

Best Smartphone [Overall] Winner: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Finally, we have the winner of the Best Smartphone (Overall)! Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has won this award as our jury members and audience see the flagship smartphone as setting a new standard for premium smartphones, with an impressive array of features and specifications that redefine the mobile user experience.

NDTV Gadgets360 Awards Winners for Tablet

Best Tablet [Mainstream] Winner: Xiaomi Pad 6

Xiaomi Pad 6 has won the Best Tablet of the Year at our prestigious NDTV Gadgets360 Awards. The tablet offers a premium design language, a large display with vibrant colours, and a variable high screen refresh rate. It also packs a smooth performance, and the productivity features make it ideal for multimedia consumption.

NDTV Gadgets360 Awards Winners for Laptops

Best Gaming Laptop Winner: Lenovo Legion Pro 7i

The Lenovo Legion Pro 7i has won the Best Gaming Laptop at the NDTV Gadgets360 Awards. The latest laptop from Lenovo brings the latest and greatest specifications and features, making it one of the best options in this segment.

Best Thin and Light Laptop Winner: MSI Prestige 16 Studio

MSI Prestige 16 Studio won the Best Thin and Light Laptop award. The laptop offers a lightweight design and a magnesium-aluminium alloy chassis, which provides a premium look and feel. It is also loaded with up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor, the latest Nvidia graphics card, and more in a small and light design.

NDTV Gadgets360 Awards Winners for Smart TVs, TWS, Smartwatch, and HiFi Category

Best Smart TV [From 55-inch & Above] Winner: Xiaomi Smart TV X 2023 Edition 65-inch

Xiaomi Smart TV X 2023 Edition 65-inch won the Best Smart TV award. This latest model from Xiaomi offers great features and specifications at an aggressive price point, making it the most popular model in the country.

Best TWS Winner: Sony WF-1000XM5

Sony WF-1000XM5 won the best TWS award at the NDTV Gadgets360 Awards. The successor to WF-1000XM4 offers a lightweight design, better audio quality, options for customisation through the application, and more.

Best Smartwatch Winner: Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

The winner of the Best Smartwatch of this year is none other than Samsung Galaxy Watch 6. The Watch 6 series brings some great features like Tap & Pay, personalised health insights, enhanced design and display, secure and versatile Knox security, and more.

Best HiFi Product of the Year Winner: Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus

Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus was chosen as the Best HiFi Product of the Year. The latest soundbar from the company takes the audio experience to a whole new level. The Ambeo Soundbar Plus is a perfect choice of audio companion for your Smart TV or any other device and delivers crystal clear audio quality.

NDTV Gadgets360 Awards Winners for Users' Choice Categories

Here are the winners of the NDTV Gadgets360 Awards winners for the users' choice categories that our readers chose:

Best Disruptor Smartphone Brand Winner: Poco

Poco was chosen as the Best Disruptor Smartphone Brand of the Year. The brand stands tall on its promise of launching smartphones that disrupt the market with its best value-for-money features and industry-leading specifications.

Best Flagship SoC (mobile) Winner: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 made it to the top of the list as the Best Flagship SoC for mobile devices. The latest chipset delivered flagship performance with its advanced octa-core CPU, Adreno GPU, and AI engine.

Best Flagship Laptop Processor: Intel Core Ultra 9 processor 185H

The Intel Core Ultra 9 processor 185H won the Best Flagship Laptop Processor award at the NDTV Gadgets360 Awards. Intel's latest chipset, with its new architecture and high clock speeds, delivers unparalleled performance. However, the new AI capabilities make it a winner for seamless productivity and multitasking efficiency.

Best Washing Machine Brand: LG

LG got the Best Washing Machine Brand Users' Choice award. The brand delivered some of the most extensive lineup of washing machines this year, along with unparalleled customer service and features, making it the best brand in this space.

Best Refrigerator Brand: Samsung

Samsung offered some exceptional refrigerators this year, a perfect combination of sleek design and innovative features. This is why the brand was chosen as the Best Refrigerator Brand at our prestigious awards.

Game of the Year: Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 won the Game of the Year award as it delivered an immersive gameplay along with great graphics and an engaging storyline. Whether it be intense combat sequences or web-swinging mechanics, the game won the hearts of many this year.

Most Innovative Kitchen Appliance: Philips Airfryer Signature Series

Philips Airfryer Signature Series got the Most Innovative Kitchen Appliance award with its flagship-grade features and user-friendly design.



Best Smart Security Solution Brand Winner: CP Plus

CP Plus was chosen as the Best Smart Security Solution Brand at the NDTV Gadgets360 Awards. The brand delivered some innovative products this year that enhance the user's home security.