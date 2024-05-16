Technology News

The Android 15 Developer Preview Program is available on the Xiaomi 14, the Xiaomi 13T Pro, and the 12.4-inch Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 May 2024 20:00 IST
Photo Credit: Google

Google released the Android 15 Beta 1 fro Pixel phones in April this year

  • Android 15 Beta 2 is claimed to improve system performance
  • The update is available for many Pixel smartphones
  • The stable version of Android 15 is said to launch by September
Google has started rolling out the Android 15 Beta 2 update for compatible Pixel phones. Several phone manufacturers have also seeded the beta update to their compatible phones and tablets. This update is said to offer increased productivity, battery life, and smoother app performances. It is also said to bring better user privacy and security. The Android 15 Beta 1 was released in April this year. The third and fourth versions are scheduled to be introduced in June and July/August respectively. Following are some of the new features and the devices that are compatible with the new Android 15 Beta 2.

The search giant confirmed that the Android 15 Beta 2 is available on all compatible Pixel phones right away. Meanwhile, several smartphones, tablets and foldable devices from brands like Honor, iQoo, Lenovo, Nothing, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Sharp, Tecno, Vivo, and Xiaomi are also eligible.  

Vivo X100 and iQoo 12 users in India, Taiwan, Malaysia, Thailand, Hong Kong, Kazakhstan and Indonesia can download the update from the Vivo developer website. Nothing Phone 2a alongside OnePlus 12 and OnePlus Open users can get the Android 15 Beta program via the Nothing and OnePlus communities, respectively. However, they are going to said to get the Android 15 Beta 1 version, as per their official releases.

The Android 15 Developer Preview Program is also available on the Xiaomi 14, the Xiaomi 13T Pro, and the 12.4-inch Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro. Users can download the update from Xiaomi's support page. The update is also rolling out to Realme 12 Pro+ 5G which can be accessed via a Realme community post.

Honor Magic 6 Pro, Honor Magic V2, Tecno Camon 30 Pro 5G, Sharp Aquos Sense 8, Oppo Find X7, and Lenovo Tab Extreme users are also getting a Android 15 Beta version each. The updates can be downloaded from the company's developer sites.

The Android 15 Beta 2 update introduces Private Space, which is considered as a digital safe for the applications you do not wish to reveal to others. Access to these apps will be granted through fingerprint scans and/or code. It also comes with 'Save App Pairs' which allow users to pin a combination of applications on the taskbar. There is also a Predictive Back feature, new changes in Picture-in-Picture, and more data types in Health Connect. 

Further reading: Android 15 Beta 2, Android 15, Google, Honor, iQoo, Lenovo, Nothing, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Sharp, Tecno, Vivo, Xiaomi
