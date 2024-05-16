Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Assassin's Creed Shadows Trailer Reveals Dual Protagonists, Launch Set for November 15

Assassin's Creed Shadows Trailer Reveals Dual Protagonists, Launch Set for November 15

Set in 16th-century feudal Japan, the game will drop players into the shoes of its two protagonists — Naoe, a shinobi, and Yasuke, a samurai.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 16 May 2024 15:32 IST
Assassin's Creed Shadows Trailer Reveals Dual Protagonists, Launch Set for November 15

Photo Credit: Ubisoft

Assassin's Creed Shadows will follow the intertwined stories of its two protagonists

Highlights
  • Assassin's Creed Shadows will be set in 16th-century feudal Japan
  • The game was revealed by Ubisoft with cinematic trailer on Wednesday
  • Assassin's Creed Shadows will focus on both stealth and action gameplay
Advertisement

Assassin's Creed Shadows, the next instalment in Ubisoft's stealth/action-RPG franchise, will be released November 15 across PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X and Amazon Luna. Previously known as Assassin's Creed Codename Red, the upcoming title will explore the long-requested setting of Feudal Japan through the eyes of two playable protagonists with distinct playstyles and abilities. Assassin's Creed Shadows was fully revealed by Ubisoft with a near-four-minute-long cinematic trailer on Wednesday, detailing the game's dual protagonists and its Japanese setting.

Ubisoft promises a vast open world with varied landscapes, dynamic weather and changing seasons for its next Assassin's Creed title. Set in 16th-century feudal Japan, the game will drop players into the shoes of its two protagonists — Naoe, a lithe and stealthy shinobi assassin from the Iga Province, and Yasuke, an intimidating samurai based on historical legend. The two playable characters will offer distinct playstyles, with Naoe focussed on stealth and assassinations and Yasuke embodying brute combat prowess.

Assassin's Creed Shadows will follow the intertwined stories of its two protagonists, exploring their personal journeys as they encounter pivotal historical figures from the time and help “usher in a new era for Japan.” Both characters will come with their own progression paths, skills, weapon options, and stats, offering players unique ways to approach missions.

Naoe, the shinobi, can use noise, light, and shadows as means of distraction and evasion. Players can equip a variety of stealth-focussed tools like kunai, shuriken, and smoke bombs and infiltrate enemy bases with a grappling hook and parkour skills. Naoe will also don the iconic hidden blade in the game.

Yasuke, on the other hand, will be more in line with recent RPG-style Assassin's Creed titles, favouring open combat with the ability to attack, parry and block. The samurai can be equipped with weapons like katana, kanabo, bows, naginata, and more. Yasuke is based on a real-life figure of African descent with the same name, who served a Japanese feudal lord in the 16th century.

While the cinematic trailer did not dive into gameplay features, Ubisoft confirmed that a gameplay-focussed trailer will be revealed in June. Additionally, Assassin's Creed Shadows will allow players to build their own spy networks to gather vital information that reveals new areas and targets. Certain allies can also be recruited to aid in missions.

Alongside the reveal trailer and the launch date, Ubisoft also confirmed the available editions for the game. Assassin's Creed Shadows will be available in Standard, Gold and Ultimate editions, all of which are up for pre-order now across PS, Xbox Series S/X and PS5. Pre-ordering the Gold and Ultimate editions will grant players three-day early access, Season Pass, and other in-game benefits. Additionally, Assassin's Creed Shadows will also be available in a Collector's Edition, which will include additional items like a steelbook, the world map, Naoe and Yasuke figurine, life-size Naoe's Katana Tsuba, a Wall Creed Scroll, an 84 pages collector's artbook and two sumi-e lithographs.

Assassin's Creed Shadows will launch on November 15. In addition to current-gen consoles, the game will be available on PC via Epic Games Store and Ubisoft store. Additionally, it will also be available on the publisher's game subscription service Ubisoft+ and Mac computers with Apple silicon via the Mac App Store.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Assassins Creed Shadows, Assassins Creed Red, Assassins Creed, Ubisoft, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, PC
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Netflix Ad-Supported Plan Crosses 40 Million Monthly Active Users, Company Says

Related Stories

Assassin's Creed Shadows Trailer Reveals Dual Protagonists, Launch Set for November 15
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 50 Fusion With Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC Launched in India
  2. iPhone 16 Pro Max Spotted in Leaked Images, Could Be Larger This Year
  3. iQoo Z9x First Impressions
  4. iQoo Z9x 5G With Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Chip Debuts in India: See Price
  5. CMF Watch Pro 2 May Launch in India Soon; Reportedly Spotted on BIS
  6. Google DeepMind's Project Astra Teases the Future of AI Assistants
  7. Sony Xperia 1 VI, Xperia 10 VI With Snapdragon Chipsets Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Assassin's Creed Shadows Trailer Reveals Dual Protagonists, Launch Set for November 15
  2. Netflix Ad-Supported Plan Crosses 40 Million Monthly Active Users, Company Says
  3. Motorola Edge 50 Fusion With Snapdragon 7s Gen 2, 6.67-Inch Curved Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Mastercard Onboards Five New Blockchain Startups to Start Path Programme: Details
  5. iQoo Z9x 5G With Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Chip, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India: Price Specifications
  6. Google DeepMind to Use SynthID to Watermark Gemini and Veo’s AI-Generated Content
  7. iPhone 16 Pro Max Dummy Unit Images Leak Hinting at Larger Display Than iPhone 15 Pro Max
  8. CMF Watch Pro 2 Reportedly Spotted on BIS Site, Suggesting Imminent India Launch
  9. Vivo Y200 Pro 5G Confirmed to Launch in India Soon; Design Teased
  10. Google I/O 2024: DeepMind Showcases Real-Time Computer Vision-Based AI Interaction With Project Astra
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »