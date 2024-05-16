Technology News

iPhone 16 Pro Max Dummy Unit Images Leak Hinting at Larger Display Than iPhone 15 Pro Max

After multiple reports that claim the iPhone 16 Pro Max will sport a larger screen, leaked images give us an idea of how much bigger the phone will be.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 16 May 2024 11:21 IST
iPhone 16 Pro Max Dummy Unit Images Leak Hinting at Larger Display Than iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 15 Pro Max (pictured) could be succeeded by a slightly larger handset

Highlights
  • iPhone 16 Pro Max is tipped to feature a 6.9-inch OLED screen
  • The handset is expected to arrive in the second half of of 2024
  • iPhone 16 Pro Max is also expected to feature a dedicated Capture button
Advertisement

iPhone 16 Pro Max could arrive later this year with a larger display compared to the current generation flagship phone from Apple, according to recent reports. Now, images of a dummy unit for the purported handset have leaked online, alongside the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The screen on this year's handset could be slightly larger, as per the images shared by a tipster on X (formerly Twitter). Apple's iPhone 16 series is also tipped to arrive with a dedicated 'Capture' button, which is also seen in the leaked photos.

A tipster known as Majin Bu (X: @MajunBuOfficial) leaked three images of the rumoured iPhone 16 Pro Max. The images contain dummy units of the handset, alongside the company's current gen flagship — the iPhone 15 Pro Max — for comparison. According to reports, the iPhone 16 Pro Max will sport a 6.9-inch display, which means the screen is expected to be 0.2mm larger than its predecessor.

iphone 15 pro max vs 16 pro max iphone 16 pro max

iPhone 16 Pro Max could be slightly larger than the iPhone 15 Pro Max
Photo Credit: X/ @MajinBuOfficial

 

While the images suggest a slight increase in size, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is unlikely to be much larger than the current generation iPhone 15 Pro Max. The dummy unit does not give us an idea of the bezels, or whether the upgraded display it will allow the company to offer a higher resolution.

The leaked dummy unit is also shown to have a rear camera module that is slightly taller that the already large one on the iPhone 15 Pro Max. However, it's too early to tell whether the iPhone 16 Pro Max will have a larger or taller rear camera, based on a leaked image of a dummy unit. 

Another hardware addition to the iPhone 16 series — Apple's rumoured Capture button — is also visible on the iPhone 16 Pro Max dummy unit. Earlier reports have suggested that all four models in the iPhone 16 lineup are likely to be equipped with the new button, while the Action button on the iPhone 15 Pro models could also make its way to the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus this year.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent display
  • USB Type-C
  • AAA gaming
  • Excellent all-round performance
  • Good primary and telephoto camera
  • Customisable Action Button
  • Bad
  • Gets hot quickly when stressed
  • Slow wired charging
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Apple A17 Pro
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 17
Resolution 1290x2796 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 16 Pro Max display, iPhone 16 Pro Max specifications, iPhone 16 series, iPhone, Apple
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Google I/O 2024: DeepMind Showcases Real-Time Computer Vision-Based AI Interaction With Project Astra

Related Stories

iPhone 16 Pro Max Dummy Unit Images Leak Hinting at Larger Display Than iPhone 15 Pro Max
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. HTC Teases New Smartphone Launch, HTC U24 Series Seems to Be in Works
  2. Oppo Reno 12 Series to Launch on This Date; Design Teased
  3. Sony Xperia 1 VI, Xperia 10 VI With Snapdragon Chipsets Launched
  4. iPhone 16 Pro Max Spotted in Leaked Images, Could Be Larger This Year
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 16 Pro Max Dummy Unit Images Leak Hinting at Larger Display Than iPhone 15 Pro Max
  2. CMF Watch Pro 2 Reportedly Spotted on BIS Site, Suggesting Imminent India Launch
  3. Google I/O 2024: DeepMind Showcases Real-Time Computer Vision-Based AI Interaction With Project Astra
  4. Google Pixel 8a Gets AI Wallpaper Generator With First Software Update
  5. Apple's New iPad Air, iPad Pro Get Battery Health Menu That Limits Charging to 80 Percent: Report
  6. Google I/O 2024: Text-to-Image AI Model Imagen 3 Unveiled, Gets Improved Image Generation Capabilities
  7. Redmi K70 Ultra Spotted on 3C Certification Site; Tipped to Get MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC
  8. Google I/O 2024: Google Unveils AI Video Generator Veo, Takes on OpenAI’s Sora
  9. Sony Xperia 1 VI, Xperia 10 VI With Snapdragon SoCs, 5,000mAh Batteries Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Tornado Cash Developer Sentenced to 64 Months in Prison on Charges of Laundering $1.2 Billion: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »