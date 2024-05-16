iPhone 16 Pro Max could arrive later this year with a larger display compared to the current generation flagship phone from Apple, according to recent reports. Now, images of a dummy unit for the purported handset have leaked online, alongside the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The screen on this year's handset could be slightly larger, as per the images shared by a tipster on X (formerly Twitter). Apple's iPhone 16 series is also tipped to arrive with a dedicated 'Capture' button, which is also seen in the leaked photos.

A tipster known as Majin Bu (X: @MajunBuOfficial) leaked three images of the rumoured iPhone 16 Pro Max. The images contain dummy units of the handset, alongside the company's current gen flagship — the iPhone 15 Pro Max — for comparison. According to reports, the iPhone 16 Pro Max will sport a 6.9-inch display, which means the screen is expected to be 0.2mm larger than its predecessor.

iPhone 16 Pro Max could be slightly larger than the iPhone 15 Pro Max

Photo Credit: X/ @MajinBuOfficial

While the images suggest a slight increase in size, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is unlikely to be much larger than the current generation iPhone 15 Pro Max. The dummy unit does not give us an idea of the bezels, or whether the upgraded display it will allow the company to offer a higher resolution.

The leaked dummy unit is also shown to have a rear camera module that is slightly taller that the already large one on the iPhone 15 Pro Max. However, it's too early to tell whether the iPhone 16 Pro Max will have a larger or taller rear camera, based on a leaked image of a dummy unit.

Another hardware addition to the iPhone 16 series — Apple's rumoured Capture button — is also visible on the iPhone 16 Pro Max dummy unit. Earlier reports have suggested that all four models in the iPhone 16 lineup are likely to be equipped with the new button, while the Action button on the iPhone 15 Pro models could also make its way to the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus this year.

