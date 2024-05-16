Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Motorola Edge 50 Fusion With Snapdragon 7s Gen 2, 6.67 Inch Curved Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion With Snapdragon 7s Gen 2, 6.67-Inch Curved Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion has a vegan leather finish for the Hot Pink and Marshmallow Blue colour options, and it also comes in a Forest Blue colourway.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 16 May 2024 13:44 IST
Motorola Edge 50 Fusion With Snapdragon 7s Gen 2, 6.67-Inch Curved Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is equipped with a full-HD+ curved display

Highlights
  • Motorola Edge 50 Fusion runs on Android 14 out-of-the-box
  • The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery with 68W TurboPower charging support
  • The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is available in three colourways in India
Advertisement

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion was launched on Thursday by the Lenovo-owned smartphone maker. This midrange handset runs on Android 14 out-of-the-box and the company says it will receive three major Android OS upgrades. The smartphone sports a 6.67-inch pOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 68W TurboPower charging support. The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chip from Qualcomm and features up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of built-in storage.

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion price in India, availability

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion price in India starts at Rs. 22,999, for the base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. The handset is also available in a 12GB_256GB RAM and storage configuration that is priced at Rs. 24,999. The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is available in Hot Pink and Marshmallow Blue colourways with a vegan leather finish, as well as a third Forest Blue colour option with a polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) finish. 

The company has announced that the Edge 50 Fusion will go on sale on May 22 via Flipkart and the company's official website, as well as via retail stores in India. Customers will also be able to avail of a Rs. 2,000 instant discount on ICICI Bank credit card and credit card EMI transactions.

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion specifications, features

Running on Android 14-based MyUX, the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is a dual SIM smartphone that is equipped with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,0800x2,400 pixels) pOLED curved display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and a peak brightness of up to 1,600 nits. The company says that the screen has Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The Edge 50 Fusion is powered by Qualcomm's 4nm Snapdragon 7s Gen2 chip, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

For capturing photos and videos, the newly announced Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Sony LYT-700C sensor and an f/1.88 aperture. It also has a 13--megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture, that also doubles as macro camera. You can take selfies and make video calls using the 32-megapixel front facing camera sensor with an f/2.45 aperture.

The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion has up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi--Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and NFC connectivity, along with a USB Type-C port. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The phone also features a proximity sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, e-compass, and an ambient light sensor.

The company has equipped the Edge 50 Fusion with a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged at 68W using a compatible TurboPower charging brick. The handset has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. It measures 162x73.1x7.9mm (vegan leather) and 162x73.1x7.8mm (PMMA), according to the company.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Motorola Edge 50 Fusion, Motorola Edge 50 Fusion price in India, Motorola Edge 50 Fusion specifications, Motorola
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Mastercard Onboards Five New Blockchain Startups to Start Path Programme: Details

Related Stories

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion With Snapdragon 7s Gen 2, 6.67-Inch Curved Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 50 Fusion With Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC Launched in India
  2. iPhone 16 Pro Max Spotted in Leaked Images, Could Be Larger This Year
  3. iQoo Z9x 5G With Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Chip Debuts in India: See Price
  4. iQoo Z9x First Impressions
  5. Sony Xperia 1 VI, Xperia 10 VI With Snapdragon Chipsets Launched
  6. Google DeepMind's Project Astra Teases the Future of AI Assistants
#Latest Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 50 Fusion With Snapdragon 7s Gen 2, 6.67-Inch Curved Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Mastercard Onboards Five New Blockchain Startups to Start Path Programme: Details
  3. iQoo Z9x 5G With Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Chip, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India: Price Specifications
  4. Google DeepMind to Use SynthID to Watermark Gemini and Veo’s AI-Generated Content
  5. iPhone 16 Pro Max Dummy Unit Images Leak Hinting at Larger Display Than iPhone 15 Pro Max
  6. CMF Watch Pro 2 Reportedly Spotted on BIS Site, Suggesting Imminent India Launch
  7. Vivo Y200 Pro 5G Confirmed to Launch in India Soon; Design Teased
  8. Google I/O 2024: DeepMind Showcases Real-Time Computer Vision-Based AI Interaction With Project Astra
  9. Google Pixel 8a Gets AI Wallpaper Generator With First Software Update
  10. Apple's New iPad Air, iPad Pro Get Battery Health Menu That Limits Charging to 80 Percent: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »