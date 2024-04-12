Android 15 Beta 1 is now available to download on eligible Google Pixel smartphones for users and developers who want to try out the upcoming version of Android. Google's next mobile operating system (OS) update is expected to bring new features and functionality, when it is released later this year. While the search giant is expected to unveil new Android 15 features at Google I/O in May, the first beta version gives us a look at new privacy and security features coming to the OS later this year.

According to details shared by Google on the Android Beta subreddit on Thursday, the first beta release of Android 15 is now available to download on the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6, Pixel Fold, and Pixel Tablet. Users who installed the developer preview will automatically get an update to Android 15 Beta 1, just like users who have Android 14 QPR3 beta on their devices.

In its post on Reddit, the company said that it would have more details to share at its annual developer conference next month, but 9to5Google has already unearthed new features that were added since the last Android 15 developer preview. After installing Android 15 Beta 1, users will see a new section called Cellular network security under Settings > Security & privacy > More security & privacy called that allows users to require encryption when connecting to cellular networks, or receive notifications when connecting to insecure networks.

Meanwhile, a new Send device name toggle has appeared under the Privacy menu found in each Wi-Fi network details section. It appears under the MAC address randomisation setting and the description suggests that disabling the feature will stop sharing the phone's name with the Wi-Fi network.

Two more additions appear to have been made on Android 15 Beta 1. Users can set a default wallet app (eg. Samsung Wallet or Google Wallet) under the Default apps section. Meanwhile, Pixel phone users who update to Android 15 Beta 1 will also gain access to new Pixel Weather widgets that can be added to the home screen.

While Android 15 Beta 1 is likely to be more stable than the developer previews that were previously released by the company, it is advisable to install pre-release software on secondary devices and not your 'daily driver' phone. It's also worth checking Google's official Android 15 Beta 1 release notes to see what bugs have been fixed and all known issues before installing the latest beta version on your Pixel phone.

