Android 15 Beta 1 Released With New Security and Privacy Features for Eligible Google Pixel Phones

Android 15 Beta 1 is available on most recent Google Pixel smartphones except the Pixel 5a, which will remain on Android 14 this year.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 12 April 2024 11:51 IST
Photo Credit: Google

Android 14 (pictured) will be succeeded by Google's upcoming Android 15 update this year

Highlights
  • Android 15 Beta 1 is compatible with the Pixel 6 and newer models
  • The first Android 15 beta comes with new network security features
  • Android 15 is expected to arrive on eligible Pixel phones in H2 2024
Android 15 Beta 1 is now available to download on eligible Google Pixel smartphones for users and developers who want to try out the upcoming version of Android. Google's next mobile operating system (OS) update is expected to bring new features and functionality, when it is released later this year. While the search giant is expected to unveil new Android 15 features at Google I/O in May, the first beta version gives us a look at new privacy and security features coming to the OS later this year.

According to details shared by Google on the Android Beta subreddit on Thursday, the first beta release of Android 15 is now available to download on the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 7Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6, Pixel Fold, and Pixel Tablet. Users who installed the developer preview will automatically get an update to Android 15 Beta 1, just like users who have Android 14 QPR3 beta on their devices.

 

In its post on Reddit, the company said that it would have more details to share at its annual developer conference next month, but 9to5Google has already unearthed new features that were added since the last Android 15 developer preview. After installing Android 15 Beta 1, users will see a new section called Cellular network security under Settings > Security & privacy > More security & privacy called that allows users to require encryption when connecting to cellular networks, or receive notifications when connecting to insecure networks.

Meanwhile, a new Send device name toggle has appeared under the Privacy menu found in each Wi-Fi network details section. It appears under the MAC address randomisation setting and the description suggests that disabling the feature will stop sharing the phone's name with the Wi-Fi network.

Two more additions appear to have been made on Android 15 Beta 1. Users can set a default wallet app (eg. Samsung Wallet or Google Wallet) under the Default apps section. Meanwhile, Pixel phone users who update to Android 15 Beta 1 will also gain access to new Pixel Weather widgets that can be added to the home screen.

While Android 15 Beta 1 is likely to be more stable than the developer previews that were previously released by the company, it is advisable to install pre-release software on secondary devices and not your 'daily driver' phone. It's also worth checking Google's official Android 15 Beta 1 release notes to see what bugs have been fixed and all known issues before installing the latest beta version on your Pixel phone.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
