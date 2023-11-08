Technology News

Apple Offering 10 Percent Bonus to Users in India When Adding Funds to Apple ID

Apple ID is essentially the username and password one uses to log in to Apple devices.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 November 2023 11:42 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash

Apple said that the offer eligibility is conditional

  • Apple ID claims to enable seamless device integration
  • Users can use the bonus money to buy iCloud storage
  • The offer will last in India for Apple users till November 13
Apple is currently offering a 10 percent bonus to its Indian customers who add money straight from the App Store to their Apple ID. A user's Apple ID is the username and password that they use to log into all Apple services and it claims to enable seamless device integration. They can access multiple Apple services like the App Store, Apple Music, iCloud, iMessage, FaceTime, and more through the Apple ID. The ID also stores all of the user's data including contact, financial, and security information, alongside email and password details, that they use for different Apple services.

Users can use this 'bonus' money to buy games and applications from the App Store and help sign up for services like Apple TV+ and Apple Music. As soon as the money is added to your Apple ID, the bonus amount will also be applied. Users can also utilise this fund to buy more iCloud storage.apple id apple inline apple

A 10 percent bonus will translate to an additional Rs. 200 if you choose to add Rs. 2,000 to your Apple ID. Similarly, your Apple ID funds will reflect a ‘bonus' of Rs. 500 for Rs. 5,000. These are the two amounts that Apple says are eligible for the bonus offers.

To add funds, you have to go to Settings > Name > Payment & Shipping > Apple ID > Add Funds from any Apple device.

The ongoing deal will last in India for Apple users till November 13. A user can avail of this bonus only once from one Apple ID. The Cupertino-based tech giant also notes that the offer eligibility can vary based on account information or transaction history. Other than these, the company adds that other terms and conditions are also applied.

Meanwhile, Apple assembler Foxconn is expected to raise the number of iPhone units assembled in India by 2024. Currently, up to 14 percent of global iPhone units are produced in the country. The number is expected to rise between 20 percent and 25 percent by next year. The move is said to come alongside the company cutting down its China production.

Further reading: Apple, Apple ID, App Store, Apple Music, iCloud, iMessage, FaceTime, Apple TV Plus
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
