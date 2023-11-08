iQoo 12 Pro and iQoo 12 were launched in China on Tuesday (November 7). The new flagship smartphones by the Vivo sub-brand feature similar design elements, displays, and slightly tweaked batteries. They come in three colour options and are powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The iQoo 12 Pro and iQoo 12 feature a 6.78-inch display with 144Hz variable refresh rate and they carry 50-megapixel triple rear camera units. The iQoo 12 Pro has a 5,000mAh battery, while the regular model houses a 5,100mAh battery. Both models support 120W wired fast charging. The Pro model has an IP68 water and dust resistance rating as well.

Price of iQoo 12 Pro starts at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 57,000) for the 16GB + 256GB variant and the 16GB + 512GB variant is priced at CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs. 64,000). It goes up to CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 68,000) for the 16GB + 1TB variant. Meanwhile, the iQoo 12 starts at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 45,000) for the 12GB + 256GB variant and goes up to CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 50,00) for the 16GB +512GB variant, and CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 53,000) for the 16GB + 1TB variant.

Both smartphones are available in Burning Way, Legend Edition, and Track Version (translated from Chinese) colourways. The Track variant has a BMW Motorsport-inspired finish. They are currently up for pre-reservations in China and will go on sale through both online and offline channels starting November 14.

India launch of iQoo 12 series will take place on December 12. It is claimed to debut as India's first phone with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

The dual-SIM (Nano-SIM) iQoo 12 Pro runs on OriginOS 4 based on Android 14, and features a 6.78-inch 2K (1,440x3,200 pixels) AMOLED E7 display with HDR support and up to 144Hz refresh rate. The display offers a 20:9 aspect ratio and 92.42 percent screen-to-body ratio. The new iQoo smartphone is powered by an octa-core 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and Adreno 750 GPU. The gaming-focused handset includes an e-sports engine and a full-time four-zone cooling system.

The iQoo 12 Pro sports a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel 1/1.3-inch primary sensor with an f/1.68 lens, a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor with 100X digital zoom and f/2.57 lens, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.0 lens. On the front, it features a 16-megapixel selfie sensor with an f/2.45 lens.

Further, the iQoo 12 Pro offers up to 1TB of UFS4.0 inbuilt storage. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, USB OTG, NFC, Beidou, GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. The phone packs an in-display fingerprint sensor and supports face unlock feature for authentication. Further, it has an IP68 water and dust resistance rating.

iQoo has provided a 5,100mAh battery on the iQoo 12 Pro with 120W fast wired charging support and 50W wireless charging support. The handset measures 164.63x75.4x8.75mm and weighs around 210 grams.

The iQoo 12 features the same SIM, software, and hardware specifications as the iQoo 12 Pro. It sports a similar 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K(1,260x2,800 pixels) resolution, 144Hz variable refresh rate, and 20:9 aspect ratio screen with HDR10+ support. It has a triple rear camera setup, led by a 50-megapixel 1/1.3-inch sensor with an f/1.68 lens. The camera unit also comprises a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto 100X digital zoom with an f/2.57 lens and a 50-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor with an f/2.0 lens. For selfies and video chats, the iQoo 12 also has a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.45 lens.

The iQoo 12 offers up to 1TB of UFS4.0 inbuilt storage. Connectivity options are identical to the Pro model, as are the sensors. It also packs an in-display fingerprint sensor and supports face unlock feature. The handset is backed by a 5,000mAh battery, with 120W fast charging support. iQoo has listed the phone with 163.22x75.88x8.10mm measurement and 203 grams weight.

