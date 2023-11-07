Technology News
Vivo Y200 was launched in India in October at Rs. 21,999 and Rs. 24,999, for its 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB options, respectively.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 7 November 2023 19:52 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X90 (pictured) is offered in Asteroid Black and Breeze Blue colour options

Highlights
  • Vivo X90 series was launched in India in April
  • The lineup includes a base and a Pro model
  • The Vivo X90 models run on MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoCs
Vivo is offering a host of enticing deals and discounts on several of its smartphone models in India as part of its Diwali offers. The company announced a range of cashback and other lucrative offers on some of its most popular models. Starting from November 1, the offers are available in India until November 15. These offers can be accessed through Vivo's online and offline retail platforms. One of the smartphones that can be bought at a cheaper rate than its usual pricing with this offer is the Vivo Y200, which was launched in the country last month.

The company announced that the Vivo X90 series models - Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro, will be available with cashback offers of up to Rs. 10,000, while the Vivo V29 series phones - Vivo V29 and Vivo V29 Pro can be purchased with a Rs. 4,000 discount if customers use ICICI, SBI, HSBC, Yes Bank, Bank of Baroda, IDFC First Bank, or OneCard cards at the time of purchase. The prices of these phones can also be lowered by up to Rs. 8,000 with an exchange offer.

Notably, the company is also extending its cashback offers to some of the Y-series models. The Vivo Y200, for example, can be bought with a cashback offer of up to Rs. 2,500. The Vivo Y56 and the Vivo Y27 can be bought with up to Rs. 1,000 discountt via a cashback offer. You can avail of this offer while purchasing the specified Vivo Y-series models if you choose to pay through either ICICI, SBI, Kotak Mahindra, OneCard, or AU Small Finance bank cards, according to the company.

Aside from these cashback offers, all the abovementioned models — aside from the Vivo Y27 — can be bought with an easy EMI option, starting at Rs. 101, according to Vivo. All customers are also being offered a discount of up to 40 percent on Vivo V-shield plans, during the ongoing Diwali sale.

The Vivo X90 starts in India at Rs. 59,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant, while the sole 12GB + 256GB Vivo X90 Pro model is priced at Rs. 84,999. The 8GB + 128GB option of the Vivo V29 is listed at Rs. 32,999, while the Pro model starts at Rs. 39,999. The base Vivo Y200 model is priced in India at Rs. 21,999, while the Vivo Y56 5G and the Vivo Y27 are listed at Rs. 19,999 and Rs. 14,999, respectively.

Vivo X90 Pro

Vivo X90 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great primary and portrait cameras
  • Good gaming performance
  • Solid battery life, 120W fast charging
  • Smooth software experience
  • Premium design, IP68 rating
  • Bad
  • Display misses out on LTPO tech
  • Ultra-wide camera could have been better
  • Selfie Portrait mode needs work
  • Heats up under load
  • Predecessor offered better value
Read detailed Vivo X90 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9200
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4,870mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Vivo Y200

Vivo Y200

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4800 mAhmAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Vivo Y27 4G

Vivo Y27 4G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.64-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1,080x2,388 pixels
Further reading: Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro, Vivo V29 Pro, Vivo V29, Vivo Y200, Vivo Y56, Vivo Y27, Vivo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
