Vivo is offering a host of enticing deals and discounts on several of its smartphone models in India as part of its Diwali offers. The company announced a range of cashback and other lucrative offers on some of its most popular models. Starting from November 1, the offers are available in India until November 15. These offers can be accessed through Vivo's online and offline retail platforms. One of the smartphones that can be bought at a cheaper rate than its usual pricing with this offer is the Vivo Y200, which was launched in the country last month.

The company announced that the Vivo X90 series models - Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro, will be available with cashback offers of up to Rs. 10,000, while the Vivo V29 series phones - Vivo V29 and Vivo V29 Pro can be purchased with a Rs. 4,000 discount if customers use ICICI, SBI, HSBC, Yes Bank, Bank of Baroda, IDFC First Bank, or OneCard cards at the time of purchase. The prices of these phones can also be lowered by up to Rs. 8,000 with an exchange offer.

Notably, the company is also extending its cashback offers to some of the Y-series models. The Vivo Y200, for example, can be bought with a cashback offer of up to Rs. 2,500. The Vivo Y56 and the Vivo Y27 can be bought with up to Rs. 1,000 discountt via a cashback offer. You can avail of this offer while purchasing the specified Vivo Y-series models if you choose to pay through either ICICI, SBI, Kotak Mahindra, OneCard, or AU Small Finance bank cards, according to the company.

Aside from these cashback offers, all the abovementioned models — aside from the Vivo Y27 — can be bought with an easy EMI option, starting at Rs. 101, according to Vivo. All customers are also being offered a discount of up to 40 percent on Vivo V-shield plans, during the ongoing Diwali sale.

The Vivo X90 starts in India at Rs. 59,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant, while the sole 12GB + 256GB Vivo X90 Pro model is priced at Rs. 84,999. The 8GB + 128GB option of the Vivo V29 is listed at Rs. 32,999, while the Pro model starts at Rs. 39,999. The base Vivo Y200 model is priced in India at Rs. 21,999, while the Vivo Y56 5G and the Vivo Y27 are listed at Rs. 19,999 and Rs. 14,999, respectively.

